Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPXb.TO)

TPXb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

105.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.65 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$104.35
Open
$104.95
Day's High
$105.19
Day's Low
$104.94
Volume
5,892
Avg. Vol
2,775
52-wk High
$145.86
52-wk Low
$100.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Molson Coors Q2 earnings per share $1.49
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :Molson Coors reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.66.Q2 earnings per share $1.49.Molson Coors Brewing Co - ‍on track to deliver full-year business plans and cost savings​.Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly ‍worldwide brand volume increased 2.3% to 26.4 million HL​.Q2 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly net sales $3,091.3 million versus $3,109.2 million.Q2 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Molson Coors - ‍during Q2, recorded non-core net charges of $42.3 million, driven by unrealized mark-to-market losses on commodity hedges & integration costs​.Molson Coors - ‍during Q2, recognized net special charge of $16.5 million, driven by charges related to closure of breweries in U.S., Europe, Canada.  Full Article

Molson Coors and Hornell Brewing sign licensing deal for Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Hal
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 09:00am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :Molson Coors And Hornell Brewing Co., Inc., an affiliate of Arizona beverages, sign licensing agreement for new Arnold Palmer Spiked half & half.Molson Coors Brewing Co - terms of agreement were not disclosed.Molson Coors Brewing Co - Molson Coors to market, distribute Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half in United States through its US division, MillerCoors.Molson Coors Brewing Co - Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half will be introduced later in 2017 in select markets.  Full Article

Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
Thursday, 18 May 2017 05:30pm EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share.  Full Article

Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :Molson Coors reports 2017 first quarter results.Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share.Qtrly net sales $2.4 billion, decreased 0.5 pct, and increased 1.0 pct in constant currency.Qtrly worldwide brand volume was 19.706 million hectoliters, increased 2.1 pct.For FY, expect transaction-related cash tax benefits of nearly $390 million and transaction-related amortization of about $45 million, net of tax.Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.qtrly underlying after-tax income was $0.76 per diluted share.  Full Article

Molson Coors Brewing Company announces regular quarterly dividend
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 05:30pm EST 

Molson Coors Brewing Co : Molson Coors Brewing Company announces regular quarterly dividend . Molson Coors Brewing Co - declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class a and class b common shares of us$0.41 per share .Molson Coors Brewing Co - in addition, molson coors canada inc declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.53.  Full Article

