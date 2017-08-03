Edition:
Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

TRCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

688.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.65 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs695.30
Open
Rs688.50
Day's High
Rs699.85
Day's Low
Rs681.10
Volume
20,581
Avg. Vol
241,839
52-wk High
Rs770.00
52-wk Low
Rs472.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 05:30am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd ::Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​.Says total investment required for co's expansion plan is about 10.95 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 02:44am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd :June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year.Ramco Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.51 billion rupees.June quarter total income 11.94 billion rupees versus 11.24 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 01:53am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.34 billion rupees.March quarter total income 11.96 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.  Full Article

Ramco Cements Dec qtr profit up about 29 pct
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 03:10am EST 

Ramco Cements Ltd : Ramco Cements Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd -dec quarter total income from operations 11.11 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.41 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd says approved 1.80 billion rupees share buyback plan .Ramco Cements Ltd says reduced borrowings by INR 5.30 billion from 1.4.2016 to 6.2.2017.  Full Article

Ramco Cements to consider buy-back of equity shares
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:58am EST 

Ramco Cements Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.  Full Article

Ramco Cements proposes to appeal to COMPAT against CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 05:29am EDT 

Ramco Cements Ltd : Orders passed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) . Penalty for co is 2.59 billion rupees . Proposes to go on appeal to compat against order of CCI . CCI has also given time of 60 days from the date of receipt of order to deposit penalty amount .. COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .  Full Article

Ramco Cements June-qtr profit jumps 57 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 02:22am EDT 

Ramco Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.56 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 9.43 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 992.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Net sales was 9.04 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ramco Cements March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 20 May 2016 01:24am EDT 

Ramco Cements Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 943.6 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 9.79 billion rupees versus 9.62 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

