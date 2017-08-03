Ramco Cements Ltd (TRCE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ramco Cements approves expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd ::Says approved co's expansion plans of its existing satellite grinding units, installation of new satellite grinding unit‍​.Says total investment required for co's expansion plan is about 10.95 billion rupees.

India's Ramco Cements June-qtr net PAT almost flat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd :June quarter net PAT 1.56 billion rupees versus profit of 1.56 billion rupees last year.Ramco Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 1.51 billion rupees.June quarter total income 11.94 billion rupees versus 11.24 billion rupees last year.

India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.34 billion rupees.March quarter total income 11.96 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Ramco Cements Dec qtr profit up about 29 pct

Ramco Cements Ltd : Ramco Cements Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.52 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd -dec quarter total income from operations 11.11 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 9.41 billion rupees . Ramco Cements Ltd says approved 1.80 billion rupees share buyback plan .Ramco Cements Ltd says reduced borrowings by INR 5.30 billion from 1.4.2016 to 6.2.2017.

Ramco Cements to consider buy-back of equity shares

Ramco Cements Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.

Ramco Cements proposes to appeal to COMPAT against CCI order

Ramco Cements Ltd : Orders passed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) . Penalty for co is 2.59 billion rupees . Proposes to go on appeal to compat against order of CCI . CCI has also given time of 60 days from the date of receipt of order to deposit penalty amount .. COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .

Ramco Cements June-qtr profit jumps 57 pct

Ramco Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.56 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 9.43 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 992.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Net sales was 9.04 billion rupees .

Ramco Cements March-qtr consol profit rises

Ramco Cements Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 943.6 million rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 9.79 billion rupees versus 9.62 billion rupees year ago .