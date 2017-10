Tecnicas Reunidas SA (TRE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tecnicas Reunidas in JV wins $2.75 bln contract in Oman

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS ::SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY DUQM REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY (DRPIC) TO EXECUTE PROJECT OF PROCESS UNITS FOR THE NEW REFINERY OF DUQM IN OMAN‍​.SAYS CONTRACT HAS BEEN AWARDED TO THE JOINT VENTURE (JV) OF TECNICAS REUNIDAS AND DAEWOO ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION (SOUTH KOREA) FOR ABOUT $2.75 BILLION.SAYS THE COMPANY IS MAJORITY PARTNER OF THE JV WITH PARTICIPATION OF 65 PCT.

Tecnicas Reunidas expects to recover portfolio levels from beginning of year

July 28 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::CEO SAYS EXPECTS PORTFOLIO AT THE END OF THE YEAR TO REACH LEVEL THAT IT HAD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR.CEO SAYS DROP IN CASH RESPONDS TO CONTRACT MANAGEMENT, CUSTOMERS CONTINUE TO PAY AND "PAY WELL".CEO SAYS CASH POSITION DOES NOT AFFECT GROUP DIVIDEND POLICY.

Tecnicas Reunidas sees complex business environment, customers' cash constraints

July 28 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS ::SEES COMPLEX AND COMPETITIVE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, CUSTOMERS’ CASH CONSTRAINTS.SAYS SOLID LONG TERM INVESTMENT DRIVERS: INCREASE OF DEMAND IN CLEAN FUELS AND NATURAL GAS.‍​.

‍​ Tecnicas Reunidas H1 Ebitda up 14 pct at 117 mln euros YoY

July 28 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::‍H1 NET SALES 2.63 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.30 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 57.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 AT 0.4 BILLION EUROS.H1 EBITDA 117 MILLION EUROS, UP 14 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.BACKLOG 8.26 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE VERSUS 10.65 BILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE 2016.

Tecnicas Reunidas terminates liquidity agreement signed in June 2015

July 3 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::SAYS TERMINATES LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT SIGNED ON JUNE 11, 2015 WITH SANTANDER INVESTMENT BOLSA, SOCIEDAD DE VALORES, S.A.U..

Tecnicas Reunidas wins contract to build power plant in Mexico for $500 mln

June 26 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD 875 MW COMBINED CYCLE IN MEXICO FOR $500 MILLION.MEXICO POWER PLANT WILL START PRODUCTION IN ABOUT 30 MONTHS.

Tecnicas Reunidas sees stable margins for 2017

May 12 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::SEES STABLE MARGINS FOR 2017.

Tecnicas Reunidas Q1 EBITDA rises 28.8 pct YoY

May 12 (Reuters) - TECNICAS REUNIDAS SA ::Q1 EBITDA 60.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 36.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 1.39 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.05 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.BACKLOG 10.17 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2017 VERSUS 12.04 BILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2016.ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 AT 776 MILLION EUROS.

Indra signs deal with Tecnicas Reunidas to implement information systems

Indra Sistemas SA :Signs new deal with Tecnicas Reunidas to provide consulting services and implement information systems in order to improve operational processes.

Tecnicas Reunidas to pay complementary dividend of 0.728871 euro/shr

Tecnicas Reunidas SA : To pay gross complementary dividend of 0.728871 euros ($0.7725) per share .The amount of the complementary dividend to be paid amounts to 39.2 million euros gross.