Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (TREI.NS)

July 24 (Reuters) - Triveni Engineering And Industries Ltd :National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, allowed co to carry on manufacturing activities of distillery at Muzaffarnagar with immediate effect.

July 14 (Reuters) - Triveni Engineering And Industries Ltd :Says been contesting legal case before NGT on alleged pollution,effluent discharge by its distillery unit‍​.Says tribunal taken view that Muzzafarnagar distillery should not operate pending submission of action plan.