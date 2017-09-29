Trencor Ltd (TREJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd ::TRENCOR LTD - HY ‍HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WAS 144,5 CENTS (2016: 324,1 CENTS)​.TRENCOR LTD - ‍ADJUSTED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WAS 144,5 CENTS (2016: 314,6 CENTS)​.TRENCOR LTD - ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 50 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED (2016: 80 CENTS PER SHARE)​.TRENCOR LTD - ‍CONSOLIDATED GEARING RATIO AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS 320% (2016: 302%)​.TRENCOR LTD - ‍HY TRADING PROFIT UP 216% FROM A LOSS OF R396 MILLION FOR CORRESPONDING SIX MONTH PERIOD IN 2016 TO A PROFIT OF R459 MILLION.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd ::SEES HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 125 CENTS - 155 CENTS.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Trencor Limited ::TRENCOR - UNIT TEXTAINER MARINE CONTAINERS II LIMITED (TMCL II), CLOSED REFINANCING TO EXTEND TERM AND LOWER INTEREST RATE ON ITS $1.2 BILLION WAREHOUSE FINANCING FACILITY USED TO ACQUIRE INTERMODAL CONTAINERS.FACILITY INCORPORATES A THREE-YEAR REVOLVING PERIOD THAT WAS EXTENDED TO AUGUST 2020.PRICING ON FACILITY CONSISTS OF A SPREAD OVER LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE (LIBOR). SPREAD WAS REDUCED FROM 2.25% TO 1.90%.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TRENCOR LTD ::HENNIE VAN DER MERWE WAS APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IN PLACE OF JIMMY MCQUEEN.JIMMY MCQUEEN RETIRED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BUT REMAINS ON BOARD IN NON-EXECUTIVE CAPACITY.

May 10 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd ::Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement .Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand.Charge will comprise direct leasing expenses which will impact cash and other trade receivables.Charge will not result in a restatement of 2016 financial statements.It is expected that Textainer's insurance claim will be finalised late in 2017.

April 28 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd ::Says trading profit after net financing costs decreased by 216% from rand1,608 million in 2015 to a trading loss of 1,862 rand million.FY headline loss per share (including effect of net realised and unrealised foreign exchange translation gains) was 435.1 cents.FY adjusted headline loss per share (which excludes effect of net unrealised foreign exchange translation gains) was 435.1 cents.

April 20 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd :Trading Statement .Poor economic conditions seen in global container industry, bankruptcy of hanjin shipping co had materially detrimental effect on results.Sees FY 2016 headline loss per share of 400 - 460 cents per share versus HEPS of 513 cents per share year ago.Sees FY adjusted headline loss per share (excludes net unrealised forex gains on long-term receivables transaction) 400-460 cents per share versus HEPS 443 cents per share year ago.

April 19 (Reuters) - Trencor Limited ::Textainer announces early repayment of debt.Textainer Marine Containers III Limited, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, will be prepaying at par plus accrued interest.Prepayment on notes with a total aggregate principal balance of more than $424 million on April 20, 2017.Intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions.

Trencor Ltd : At AGM on June 6, Jimmy McQueen will retire as CEO, executive director and chairman of executive committee .Hennie van der Merwe, currently part-time exec director, will be appointed as CEO and chairman of executive committee at AGM on June 6.

Trencor Ltd : Isam Kabbani, a member of textainer board of directors retired from board effective November 18, 2016 . Board has determined not to fill board vacancy resulting from Kabbani's retirement .Robert Pedersen, president and chief executive of Textainer Equipment Management, effective March 31, 2017 he will retire from co.