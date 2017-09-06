Edition:
Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

315.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs316.05
Open
Rs317.40
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
35,927
Avg. Vol
251,564
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 07:20am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Trent Ltd :Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion.Says proceeds will primarily be used to refinance upcoming repayments.  Full Article

Trent to buy fashion apparel business of Trent Hypermarket
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 07:55am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Trent Ltd :Says approved entering into definitive deal with Trent Hypermarket for buying their value fashion apparel business.  Full Article

Trent Ltd June-qtr profit up about 61 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 08:51am EDT 

Trent Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 233 million rupees; net sales 3.91 billion rupees . Says net profit in June-quarter last year was 145 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.41 billion rupees .  Full Article

Trent approves sub-division of equity shares
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 02:23am EDT 

Trent Ltd : Approved sub-division of equity shares of company having a face value of inr 10 per share into equity shares having a face value of inr 1 each .  Full Article

Trent Ltd to consider sub-division of equity shares of co
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 05:17am EDT 

Trent Ltd : To consider sub-division of equity shares of the company . To consider issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis .  Full Article

Trent Ltd March-qtr profit up about 49 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 07:02am EDT 

Trent Ltd : India's Trent Ltd - March-quarter net profit 170.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

Trent Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Trent issues, allots commercial paper worth 1 bln rupees

* Says issued and allotted commercial paper of an amount of INR 1 billion

