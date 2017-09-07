Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (TRGYO.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torunlar REIC obtains construction permit to develop project on its Pasabahce land

Sept 7 (Reuters) - TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI ::OBTAINS CONSTRUCTION PERMIT FOR ITS 53,865 SQUARE METERS LAND IN PASABAHCE BEYKOZ TO DEVELOP PROJECT.THE PROJECT IS A MIXED PROJECT, A 120-ROOM BOUTIQUE HOTEL, APART HOTEL AND VILLAS .THE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN 2019 AND THE ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION COST IS 317.5 MILLION LIRA.

Torunlar REIC Q2 net profit down at 130.4 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 129.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 170.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 130.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 174.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Torunlar REIT Q1 net result turns to loss of 33.4 mln lira

May 3 (Reuters) - Torunlar REIT ::Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago.Q1 net loss at 33.4 million lira versus profit of 134.4 million lira year ago.

Torunlar REIC Q2 net result turns to profit of 174.6 million lira

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 170.8 million lira ($58.21 million) versus 114.5 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 174.6 million lira versus loss of 4.1 million lira year ago.

Torunlar REIT Q1 net result swings to profit of 134.4 million lira

Torunlar Reit : Q1 net profit of 134.4 million lira ($45.67 million) versus loss of 154.4 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 129.6 million lira versus 100.8 million lira year ago.

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS gives mixed 2016 guidance- Reuters

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Sees 2016 net profit of 790.6 million lira_Reuters.Sees 2016 sales of 1.5 billion lira and EBITDA of 827 million lira.It also said it is aiming for investment of 2.1 billion lira during the 2016-2018 period and envisages sales of 6.9 billion lira over the three years as a whole.FY 2016 revenue of 1.26 million lira, net profit of 397.5 million lira and EBITDA of 538.6 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.