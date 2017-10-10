Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.

Thomson Reuters Q2 adjusted EPS $0.60

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters reports second-quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue ‍$2.78​ billion, up 2 percent before currency.Says ‍based on its first-half results, company raised its full-year 2017 outlook for several metrics​.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60.Q2 IFRS earnings per share $0.27.Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.F&R unit Q2 recurring revenue grew 1 percent due to an annual price increase and positive net sales.says ‍reaffirmed its full-year outlook for revenue growth and free cash flow​.Q2 Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $62 million versus $78 million in prior-year period.Including depreciation and amortization of software, co expects full-year Corporate & Other costs to be about $280 million.‍In 2017, expects low single-digit revenue growth​, at constant currency.In 2017, expects ‍adjusted eps of $2.40 - $2.45, up from previous guidance of $2.35​, at constant currency.FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $11.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.‍Raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS​.Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $‍1.52​ billion, up 2 percent before currency.Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith says "encouraging to see continued improvement in underlying operating performance".In 2017, expects ‍adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 29.3 percent - 30.3 percent, at constant currency​.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Thomson Reuters to launch co-branded commodity indices in India

July 18 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd :Says MCX and Thomson Reuters join hands to launch co-branded commodity indices in India.

Thomson Reuters announces partnership between Eikon, Symphony workflow platform

June 13 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp ::Thomson Reuters and Symphony announce strategic partnership.Thomson Reuters - integration between co's Eikon and Symphony workflow platform to power information-rich collaboration across financial markets.Thomson Reuters says the integration is slated to be available later this year.

Thomson Reuters and S&P Global enter strategic transcript data agreement

May 9 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp ::Says Thomson Reuters and S&P Global enter strategic transcript data agreement.Says S&P Global Market Intelligence to become major provider of transcript coverage to users of Thomson Reuters desktops platforms.

Thomson Reuters Q1 adj EPS $0.63

April 28 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp :Thomson Reuters reports first-quarter 2017 results.Thomson Reuters Corp - re-affirmed its 2017 full-year outlook.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63.Q1 IFRS earnings per share $0.41.Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency.Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency.Qtrly revenue $2.82 billion, up 2 percent before currency.Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before currency.Says Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $35 million in quarter compared to $101 million.Thomson Reuters Corp - F&R unit Q1 recurring revenue were up 2%, primarily due to annual price increase and positive net sales.Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.50 billion, up 1 percent before currency.Qtrly revenue from legal business $824 million, up 1 percent before currency.Quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share is payable on June 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record as of may 18, 2017.Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $417 million, up 6 percent before currency.Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) business $74 million, up 1 percent before currency.

Daily Mail appoints Tim Collier as group CFO

Daily Mail And General Trust Plc : Appointment of CFO . Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017 . CFO appointment follows September 2016 announcement of Stephen Daintith's resignation . Adrian Perry, deputy finance director DMGT, will act as interim CFO in intervening period .Collier joins from Thomson Reuters, where he is currently CFO of Financial and Risk business.

Image Information plans transition to holding company structure and name change to Image Information Holdings Inc

Image Information Inc <3803.T> : Says it plans to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on Oct. 2 . Says co will transfer its main business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 2 .Co also plans to change its English name to Image Information Holdings Inc, effective Oct. 2.

Thomson Reuters Corp says intends to purchase up to 6 mln common shares

Thomson Reuters Corp : Thomson Reuters Corp says it intends to purchase up to 6 million of its common shares through private agreements with two armʹs-length third-party sellers . Says any shares purchased under these agreements will count towards company's existing normal course issuer bid .Says Wednesday's private agreement purchases part of plan announced earlier this month to purchase up to additional $1 billion shares.

Thomson Reuters to acquire Clarient and Avox

Thomson Reuters Corp : To acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Limited . Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions . The businesses will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings .Clarient is a 'Know Your Customer' and client reference data platform; Avox is a supplier of legal entity data.