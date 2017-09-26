Trigano SA (TRIA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trigano Q4 sales up at 394.0 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Trigano Sa :Q4 SALES EUR 394.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.HIGH LEVEL OF ORDER BACKLOGS ALLOW GROWTH IN SALES FOR FY 2017/2018.WILL PURSUE ITS PROGRAMME TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITY AIMING AT BEING ABLE TO MEET EXPECTED INCREASE IN DEMAND‍​.

Trigano acquires 85% of the capital of Protej D.O.O Company, owner of Adria Group‍​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA :ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 85% OF THE CAPITAL OF THE PROTEJ D.O.O COMPANY, OWNER OF ADRIA GROUP‍​.REMAINING 15% WILL BE RETAINED BY THE MANAGEMENT STAFF OF ADRIA AND MAY BE ACQUIRED BY TRIGANO IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS.THIS ACQUISITION SHALL GENERATE STRONG SYNERGIES ‍​.

Trigano Q3 sales up at 564.0‍​ million euros

July 4 (Reuters) - TRIGANO SA ::Q3 SALES EUR 564.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 410.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.POSITIVE TREND OF LEISURE VEHICLES MARKETS WILL ALLOW TRIGANO TO SUSTAIN THE GROWTH OF ITS ACTIVITY AND RESULTS IN 2017/2018‍​.

Trigano H1 net income rises to 56.6 million euros

April 18 (Reuters) - Trigano SA ::H1 net income EUR 56.6 million ($60.57 million) versus EUR 31.9 million year ago.H1 recurrent operating income EUR 52.5 million versus EUR 37.6 million year ago.Expects a sustained activity in the second semester.

Trigano Q2 revenue up 25.2 pct at 388.1 mln euros

Trigano SA :Reports Q2 revenue of 388.1 million euros ($419.7 million) versus 310.0 million euros a year ago.

French caravans and leisure company Trigano buys Adria Group

Trigano : Entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Protej to purchase 99,08% of the company in a view to acquire Adria Group . Adria is profitable, employs around 1,500 people and achieved a turnover close to 350 million euros ($369 million) in 2016, says Trigano. . Acquisition shall generate significant synergies . Part of Trigano's strategy of development through external growth in the fields of leisure vehicles, accessories for leisure vehicles and trailers. Further company coverage: [TRIA.PA] ($1 = 0.9480 euros) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Trigano FY operating profit up 56.1 pct to 100.1 million euros

Trigano SA : FY current operating profit 100.1 million euros ($106.12 million) versus 64.1 million euros year ago . FY net profit 89.7 million euros versus 59.5 million euros year ago . FY revenue 1.31 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago . Proposes FY dividend of 1.0 euros per share .Sees significant growth in activity and results for 2016/2017.

Trigano expects growth to continue in 2016/17

Trigano SA :Expects growth to continue in 2016/17.

Trigano Q4 sales up at 285.7 million euros

Trigano SA :Q4 sales of 285.7 million euros versus 257.1 million euros ($288.75 million) a year ago.

Trigano appoints Mrs Alice Feuillet as chairman of the supervisory board

Trigano SA : Supervisory board appointed Mrs Alice Feuillet as chairman of the supervisory board Further company coverage: [TRIA.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).