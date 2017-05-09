Edition:
Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs100.20
Open
Rs100.50
Day's High
Rs100.90
Day's Low
Rs99.70
Volume
230,156
Avg. Vol
1,365,587
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trident approves redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:51am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd :Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson.  Full Article

India's Trident Ltd March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:14am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd :March quarter net profit 996.6 million rupees versus profit 609.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 13.30 billion rupees versus 9.78 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Trident sets final dividend at 0.30 rupees/shr
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:03am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd :Says approved final dividend of INR 0.30 per share.Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 6 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bora Bora Resources Ltd signs binding heads of agreement to acquire Trident
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 11:14pm EST 

Bora Bora Resources Ltd : In consideration for 100% of issued capital in trident, bbr will issue a sufficient number of shares in bbr . Entered into a binding heads of agreement to acquire 100% of issued capital of trident subsea cable pty ltd .Bora bora resources ltd - bbr signs binding heads of agreement to acquire trident-bbr.ax.  Full Article

Trident Ltd News

BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining

* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding

