Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
100.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.10%)
Rs100.20
Rs100.50
Rs100.90
Rs99.70
230,156
1,365,587
Rs109.50
Rs49.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trident approves redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd
India's Trident Ltd March-qtr profit rises
May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd
Trident sets final dividend at 0.30 rupees/shr
May 9 (Reuters) - Trident Ltd
Bora Bora Resources Ltd signs binding heads of agreement to acquire Trident
Bora Bora Resources Ltd
BRIEF-Capital India Finance says share purchase agreement for selling entire stake held by Sainik Mining
* Capital India Finance says co's promoters Sainik Mining And Allied Services intimated co that they entered into share purchase agreement with Trident Holding