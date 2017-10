Trakya Cam Sanayii AS (TRKCM.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - TRAKYA CAM SANAYII AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.08 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 723.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 147.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 321.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

July 11(Reuters) - TRAKYA CAM SANAYI AS ::LABOR UNION KRISTAL -IS DECIDED TO HOLD STRIKE AT COMPANY'S POLATLI CAM FACILITY ON JULY 21.NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING COLLECTIVE LABOUR AGREEMENT ARE ONGOING.LABOUR UNION GAVE STRIKE DECISION ON JULY 3.

July 4 (Reuters) - TRAKYA CAM SANAYII AS :‍​:LABOUR UNION KRISTAL IS DECIDES ON STRIKE AT UNIT TRAKYA POLATLI CAM'S FACILITY‍​.TALKS REGARDING THE COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT ONGOING.

June 8 (Reuters) - SISE CAM ::UNITS REACH AGREEMENT ON COLLECTIVE LABOUR DEAL WITH KRISTAL-IS LABOUR UNION FOR 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2018 PERIOD.

May 10 (Reuters) - Trakya Cam Sanayii AS ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 114.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 64.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 956.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 626.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

May 10 (Reuters) - SISES CAM ::KRISTAL-IS LABOR UNION DECIDES TO GO ON STRIKE AT WORKPLACES OF COMPANY'S ASSOCIATED PARTNERS EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 24.

Trakya Cam : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 3.02 billion lira ($815.00 million) versus 2.12 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit of 546.7 million lira versus 159.3 million lira year ago . Proposes FY 2016 dividend payment of gross 0.113978 lira net 0.09688 lira payable starting from May 30 .Proposes to distribute 200.0 million lira as stock dividend representing 21.5 percent of company's share capital.

Trakya Cam Sanayii AS : Q3 net profit of 65.7 million lira ($20.44 million) versus 31.9 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 703.9 million lira versus 507.5 million lira year ago.

Trakya Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 723.1 million lira ($246.16 million) versus 525.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 321.3 million lira versus 28.2 million lira year ago.

Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS : Shareholders Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 percent in Soda Sanayi at 4.50 lira ($1.53) per share .Anadolu Cam to sell 18,795,651 shares representing 2.85 percent and Trakya Cam to sell 86,020,258 representing 10.19 percent in Soda Sanayii.