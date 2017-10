Transgene SA (TRNG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transgene Q3 operating revenue drops to 1.4‍​ million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::Q3 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 1.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT SEPT. 30 EUR 40.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.2 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016.CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF CASH BURN ABOUT 30 MILLION EUROS‍​ IN FY 2017.

Transgene says first patient treated in a phase 1B/2 trial of TG4001

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::TRANSGENE: FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN A PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL OF TG4001 IN COMBINATION WITH AVELUMAB IN HPV-POSITIVE CANCERS.‍FIRST RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2018​.

Transgene H1 operating loss widens at 16.1 million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA : :TRANSGENE: FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 IN LINE WITH OUR OBJECTIVES: ALL CLINICAL PROGRAMS PROGRESSING AND NEW COLLABORATION AGREEMENTS SIGNED.‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017: EUR 43.9 MILLION, FINANCIAL VISIBILITY CONFIRMED TO END OF 2018​.H1 OPERATING REVENUES EUR ‍​3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 COMPREHENSIVE NET LOSS EUR 18.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.IS ‍WELL PLACED TO PROGRESS ITS PROGRAMS THROUGH TO END OF 2018​.H1 COMPREHENSIVE NET LOSS EUR 18.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS 2017 CASH BURN TO BE AROUND EUR 30 MILLION.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​16.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Transgene says U.S. FDA grants IND clearance to Phase 2 trial of TG4010 in combination with Opdivo

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Transgene SA ::Receives FDA IND approval to begin a clinical trial with TG4010 + Nivolumab + Chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of Lung Cancer (NSCLC).‍Phase 2 clinical trial is in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb​.First patient expected to be enrolled at end of 2017.

Transgene presents results of phase 1 part of METROmaJX trial

Sept 7 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF PHASE 1 PART OF METROMAJX TRIAL.PHASE 2 PART OF THE TRIAL IS CURRENTLY ENROLLING PATIENTS.PHASE 1 TRIAL RESULTS SHOWED THAT REGIMEN ASSOCIATING INTRAVENOUS INFUSION OF PEXA-VEC (JX-594) WITH LOW-DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO DOSE LIMITING TOXICITY IN PATIENTS WITH SOLID TUMORS.

Servier and Transgene become partners in the matter of viral vectorization technology

June 29 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::SERVIER AND TRANSGENE HAVE BECOME PARTNERS TO APPLY VIRAL VECTORIZATION TECHNOLOGY TO THE ENGINEERING OF ALLOGENIC CAR-T.

Transgene Q1 operating revenue down at EUR 1.9 mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Transgene SA ::EUR 50.7 million ($55.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017.Q1 cash burn in line with expectations.Q1 operating revenue EUR 1.9 million versus EUR 2.0 million year ago.Cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and other financial assets stood at EUR 50.7 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to EUR 56.2 million as of December 31, 2016.Cash burn was EUR 5.5 million in Q1 of 2017, versus EUR 8.2 million for same quarter last year.Transgene confirms that it expects 2017 cash burn to be around EUR 30 million.

Transgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration

April 25 (Reuters) - Transgene Sa : :Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical research collaboration to evaluate TG4010 with Opdivo and Standard Chemotherapy in First Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.Phase 2 clinical trial will explore potential of combining Transgene's TG4010, in conjunction with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo.Under terms of agreement, Transgene will be sponsor of trial. Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide Opdivo for use in study..

SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec

April 24 (Reuters) - SillaJen Inc <215600.KQ>::SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer.Enrollment of the first European patient triggers a $4 million USD milestone to be paid to Sillajen by Transgene.

Transgene FY net loss narrows to 25.2 million euros

Transgene SA : FY net loss of 25.2 million euros ($27.07 million) versus loss of 46.4 million euros year ago . Net cash burn for 2016 was 30.6 million euros (including 5 million euros linked to restructuring), versus 34.8 million euros in 2015 . Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 4.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago .Expects its cash burn to be around 30 million euros in 2017.