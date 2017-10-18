TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transcanada says Keystone pipeline operations back to normal

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp :Spokesman says 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline back to operating as normal after being shut down for a few hours.

Canada says conditions changed since TransCanada proposed Energy East

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Minister Jim Carr says conditions have changed since Transcanada Corp :First proposed Energy East, which now represents additional capacity.Canada energy minister says cannot predict where markets will go in future, government's job is to ensure people have confidence in regulatory system.Canada energy minister says natural resource sector vital for growth, not happy that 99 percent of its oil exports go to U.S..

TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

Oct 5 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp : :TransCanada announces termination of Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects.TransCanada Corp - ‍will no longer be proceeding with its proposed Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects​.TransCanada - reviewing about $1.3 billion carrying value, including allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) capitalized since inception​.TransCanada Corp - ‍expects an estimated $1 billion after-tax non-cash charge will be recorded in Q4 results​.

Transcanada seeks 30-day suspension of Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :Transcanada seeks 30-day suspension of Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications.Transcanada - ‍Filed letter with National Energy board seeking 30-day suspension of Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications​.Transcanada Corp - ‍Transcanada will cease recording allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) on projects effective August 23, 2017​.Transcanada - ‍Suspension will allow time to review recent changes announced by NEB regarding list of issues and environmental assessment factors​.Transcanada Corp - ‍Apart from Energy East, co will continue to advance its $24 billion near-term capital program in addition to longer-term opportunities​.

TransCanada Corp - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter​

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :TransCanada Corp - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter​.

TransCanada reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.76/shr

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :TransCanada reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; performance highlights diversified, low risk business strategy.Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.76.Q2 earnings per share C$1.01.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Transcanada Corp - qtrly revenue $3,217 million versus $2,751 million last year.Q2 revenue view C$3.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Transcanada Corp - ‍Q2 2017 results included a $265 million after-tax net gain on monetization of U.S. Northeast power asset​s.Transcanada Corp - "Our overall comparable earnings outlook for 2017 is expected to be higher than what was previously included in 2016 annual report"."Our expected total capital expenditures for 2017 as outlined in 2016 annual report remain unchanged".

TransCanada to expand Canadian mainline capacity through new investment

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp :TransCanada Corp - ‍approximately $160 million project is underpinned by 15-year contracts​.TransCanada Corp - ‍will apply to National Energy Board to expand capacity of Canadian mainline system through Maple Compressor Station.TransCanada Corp - ‍new investment is part of about $500 million program that co is undertaking to support additional transportation of Canadian and U.S. gas​.TransCanada Corp - Project to add incremental compression, on Canadian mainline to move additional about 80 million cubic feet of clean-burning natural gas per day.

TransCanada responds to PNW LNG decision

July 25 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp ::Transcanada responds to pnw lng decision; company to be reimbursed for full costs to advance prgt project.Transcanada Corp - ‍reviewing options related to our proposed prince rupert gas transmission (prgt) project​.Transcanada Corp - expect to receive reimbursement later in 2017.Transcanada - ‍notified that Petronas affiliate Pacific Northwest LNG (PNW lNG) would not be proceeding with LNG project near Port Edward​.

TransCanada establishes at-the-market equity program

June 26 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp ::Transcanada establishes at-the-market equity program.Transcanada - established ATM program allowing co to issue common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1 billion to public.

Transcanada invests $2 bln to expand NGTL system capacity

June 14 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp ::Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity.Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system.Transcanada Corp - ‍Transcanada will engage communities and indigenous peoples as part of expansion​.Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017.Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019.