Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017​.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ‍copper production in Oyu Tolgoi for quarter was in-line with Q2 while gold production increased almost 30% ​.

Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - appointed Luke Colton as company's chief financial officer effective October 9, 2017.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Colton has previously been with Rio Tinto.

Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr

July 31 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Q2 revenue $203.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Q2'17 revenue of $203.7 million decreased 14.2 pct over Q1'17.

Turquoise Hill announces Q2 2017 production

July 17 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Copper and gold production for Q2'17 was essentially in-line with Q1'17 production at Oyu Tolgoi.

Turquoise Hill Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Q1 earnings per share $0.02.Q1 revenue $237.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says copper production for Q1'17 decreased 16.3% over Q4'16 and Q1'17 gold production decreased 49.0% over Q4'16.Qtrly average daily throughput of ore 112,100 tonnes for Q1'17 increased 5.1% over Q4'16.Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be world's third-largest copper mine at peak production in 2025.Turquoise Hill Resources - Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017.

Tolgoi signs new power purchase agreement

May 12 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd -:Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.: Oyu Tolgoi signs new power purchase agreement.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - oyu tolgoi llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid (nptg) of mongolia.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ppa was executed in connection with power import arrangement between nptg and inner mongolia power international corp.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi Llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid of mongolia.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new arrangement takes effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to expiry of existing impic agreement, for a term of up to six years.

Turquoise Hill CFO Steeve Thibeault to retire effective May 23

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CFO . Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor .Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - announced retirement of company's chief financial officer Steeve Thibeault effective May 23, 2017.

Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Disposed 375,000 common shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd on September 22, 2016 at an average price of CDN$0.2780 per share . Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources .Owns approximately 9.9198% of SouthGobi's issued and outstanding common shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources-qtrly revenue $329.7 mln vs $421.3 mln

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Qtrly revenue $329.7 million versus $421.3 million . Q2 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16.

Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016 . Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016 . Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16 . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production .In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades.