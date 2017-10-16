Edition:
United States

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO)

TRQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
$4.03
Open
$4.03
Day's High
$4.09
Day's Low
$3.97
Volume
411,115
Avg. Vol
1,050,181
52-wk High
$5.03
52-wk Low
$3.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turquoise Hill Resources says Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2017​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources-Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes of copper & 100,000-140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017​.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ‍copper production in Oyu Tolgoi for quarter was in-line with Q2 while gold production increased almost 30% ​.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill appoints Luke Colton as CFO effective Oct 9, 2017
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - appointed Luke Colton as company's chief financial officer effective October 9, 2017.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Colton has previously been with Rio Tinto.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill Resources posts Q2 earnings $0.01/shr
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 05:00pm EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Q2 revenue $203.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Q2'17 revenue of $203.7 million decreased 14.2 pct over Q1'17.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill announces Q2 2017 production
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 05:00pm EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Copper and gold production for Q2'17 was essentially in-line with Q1'17 production at Oyu Tolgoi.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.02
Monday, 15 May 2017 05:05pm EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :Q1 earnings per share $0.02.Q1 revenue $237.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.3 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says copper production for Q1'17 decreased 16.3% over Q4'16 and Q1'17 gold production decreased 49.0% over Q4'16.Qtrly average daily throughput of ore 112,100 tonnes for Q1'17 increased 5.1% over Q4'16.Oyu Tolgoi is expected to be world's third-largest copper mine at peak production in 2025.Turquoise Hill Resources - Oyu Tolgoi to produce 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017.  Full Article

Tolgoi signs new power purchase agreement
Friday, 12 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd -:Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.: Oyu Tolgoi signs new power purchase agreement.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - oyu tolgoi llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid (nptg) of mongolia.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - ppa was executed in connection with power import arrangement between nptg and inner mongolia power international corp.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - Oyu Tolgoi Llc has signed a new power purchase agreement (ppa) with national power transmission grid of mongolia.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - new arrangement takes effect on July 4, 2017, subsequent to expiry of existing impic agreement, for a term of up to six years.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill CFO Steeve Thibeault to retire effective May 23
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 07:30am EST 

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CFO . Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor .Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - announced retirement of company's chief financial officer Steeve Thibeault effective May 23, 2017.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Disposed 375,000 common shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd on September 22, 2016 at an average price of CDN$0.2780 per share . Turquoise Hill announces disposal of shares of SouthGobi Resources .Owns approximately 9.9198% of SouthGobi's issued and outstanding common shares.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill Resources-qtrly revenue $329.7 mln vs $421.3 mln
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for the second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.01 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Qtrly revenue $329.7 million versus $421.3 million . Q2 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 05:00pm EDT 

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016 . Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016 . Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16 . Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16 . Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production .In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades.  Full Article

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd News

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines says has requested and accepted Marc Faber's resignation from its board

* Ivanhoe Mines requests and accepts Marc Faber’s resignation as a member of the company's Board of Directors

» More TRQ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials