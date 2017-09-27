Truworths International Ltd (TRUJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd ::TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS ACQUIRED FURTHER BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN COMPANY'S SECURITIES.TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ABERDEEN NOW HOLDS 20.93 PERCENT OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY.

July 21 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd :Says continued to "experience a challenging trading environment" during H2 of 53-week period ended 2 july 2017.FY diluted HEPS are expected to remain stable or decrease by between 0% and 3%, to between 646 cents and 666 cents per share.FY group retail sales for current period increased by 8.6% to r18.5 billion compared to prior 52-week period ended June 2016.

Truworths International Ltd : Unaudited group interim report for the 26 Weeks ended 25 December 2016 . Group retail sales for period increased by 21 pct to r10.2 billion . Credit sales comprised 50 pct (2015: 60 pct) of group retail sales for period. . Trading expenses increased 30 pct to r3.7 billion (2015: r2.8 billion) . Excluding office, group's gross margin was stable at 55.0 pct (2015: 55.3 pct). . Headline earnings per share (heps) and diluted heps decreased 3 pct to 392.6 cents and 391.9 cents respectively . An interim dividend of 270 cents per share has been declared (2015: 270 cents per share). . Retail sales growth for second half of 2017 financial period will benefit from lower base recorded in second half of 2016 financial period . Product inflation is also anticipated to reduce in second half to high single-digit levels. . Truworths' retail sales since interim period-end until 14 february remained unchanged over those for comparable period in 2016. . Office recorded retail sales for period of £159 million (r2.9 billion) relative to comparable period's £160 million . Truworths - group sale of merchandise, which comprises group retail sales, together with wholesale and franchise grew 21 pct to r10.0 billion (2015: r8.3 billion).

Truworths International Ltd : Trading update for the 26 week period ended Dec. 25, 2016 . Experienced a challenging trading environment during 26-week period ended Dec. 25, 2016 . Group retail sales for period increased by 21 pct to R10.2 billion relative to prior period . Cash sales growing by 53 pct while credit sales remained unchanged . Debtors book increased to R6.4 billion and was 5 pct higher than at prior period-end . Relative to prior period adjusted diluted HEPS of 432.5 cents per share, diluted HEPS for period are expected to decrease between 8 pct -12 pct to between 380.6-397.9 cents per share .Group's diluted HEPS for period seen to fall 2-6 pct, to between 380.6 - 397.9 cents per share, relative to prior period.

Truworths International Ltd : Preliminary report on the audited group annual results for the 52 weeks ended June 26 2016 . Says group retail sales for 52-week period ended 26 June 2016 increased by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand versus comparable period . 52 weeks ended June 26 headline and fully diluted headline earnings per share up 12 pct . Annual dividend per share up 12 pct . Says credit sales for period accounted for 53 pct of retail sales for period (2015: 70 pct) . 52 weeks ended June 26 group's gross margin decreased to 52.9 pct (2015: 55.2 pct) . HEPS and fully diluted HEPS for 52 weeks ended June 29 increased 12.4 pct to 667.6 cents and 12.5 pct to 665.9 cents respectively . Says interest received for period increased 21.2 pct to 1.3 bln rand(2015: 1.1 bln rand) due to growth in debtors book . We expect South African trading environment to remain challenging during 2017 financial period . Says operating profit increased 20.7 pct to 4.2 bln rand while operating margin decreased to 24.9 pct from 30.5 pct for period . Trading environment in United Kingdom is also faced with uncertainty after decision to withdraw from European Union . Non-Comparable group retail sales for first six weeks of 2017 financial period are 40 pct up over corresponding six weeks of 2016 period . In second half of 2017 financial year beneficial impact of lower product inflation could be expected if currency remains at current levels.

Truworths International Ltd : Group retail sales for period ended June 26 2016 up by 46.1 pct to 17.0 bln rand . Says credit sales comprised 53 pct of retail sales vs 70 pct for period, with credit sales increasing by 11 pct . Says cash sales increasing by 130 pct relative to prior period . Retail sales for period increased by 11.3 pct to 12.8 bln rand relative to prior period .Like-For-Like store retail sales, increased by 7.3 pct for 52 weeks ended June 26.