Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N)

Travelers expects property & casualty insurance market to remain "competitive"

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers Companies-property & casualty insurance market conditions expected to remain "competitive" during rest of 2017 & into 2018 for new business‍​.Travelers Companies-in business insurance,expects underlying underwriting margins & combined ratio for rest of 2017 & 2018 to be broadly consistent.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins during rest of 2017 to be higher than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio during remainder of 2017 to be lower than in same period of 2016.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying underwriting margins into 2018 will be higher versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies - in personal insurance, expects underlying combined ratio into 2018 will be slightly lower versus same periods of 2017.Travelers Companies Inc - overall, expects retention levels will remain "strong by historical standards" during remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Travelers sees losses in Q4 from wildfires in California

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers companies says it expects to incur significant catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2017 resulting from recent wildfires in california‍​ - SEC filing.

Travelers Q3 core earnings per share $0.91

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers reports third quarter net income and core income per diluted share of $1.05 and $0.91, respectively, including catastrophe losses of $1.63 per diluted share.Q3 core earnings per share $0.91.Q3 earnings per share $1.05.Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Travelers Companies Inc - at quarter-end book value per share of $86.73 and adjusted book value per share of $83.06‍​.Travelers Companies Inc - ‍​qtrly net written premiums $6.66 billion versus $6.39 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $7.33 billion versus $6.96 billion.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, was $700 million versus $89 million.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly net investment income of $588 million pre-tax versus $582 mln‍​.Travelers Companies Inc - qtrly combined ratio 103.2 percent versus 92.9 percent.Travelers Companies-catastrophe losses in Q3 primarily resulted from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wind and hail storms in southern region Of U.S..

Travelers estimates pre-tax loss in range of $375 mln - $750 mln related to Hurricane Harvey

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc - :Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey.Travelers estimates range of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Harvey.Estimates its losses relating to Hurricane Harvey, will be in range of $375 million to $750 million pre-tax.

Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers completes acquisition of UK-based Simply Business.

Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer elected chairman of board

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers CEO Alan D. Schnitzer elected chairman of board of directors.Travelers Companies Inc - ‍John H. Dasburg to serve as independent lead director; Clarence Otis, Jr. joins board​.Travelers Companies Inc - ‍unanimously elected Alan D. Schnitzer, company's chief executive officer, as its next chairman, effective immediately​.Travelers Companies Inc - Schnitzer succeeds John H. Dasburg​.Travelers Companies Inc - ‍elected Clarence Otis, Jr. to board of directors, effective immediately, increasing number of directors from 12 to 13​.

Travelers Companies Q2 earnings of $2.11 per share

July 20 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Q2 earnings per share $2.11; Q2 core earnings per share $1.92.Says Q2 total revenue $7,184 million versus $6,785 million last year.Q2 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $6.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says Q2 net written premiums $6,640 million versus $6,345 million last year.Says Q2 combined ratio 96.7 percent versus. 93.1 percent last year.Says book value per share at quarter-end $86.46 versus $84.51 at Q1-end.Says adjusted book value per share at quarter-end $82.71 versus $81.56 at Q1-end.Says Q2 pre-tax net investment income $598 million versus $549 million last year.Says Q2 underwriting gain $173 million versus $388 million last year.Says Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $403 million versus $333 million last year.says Q2 core income and core return on equity impacted by high levels of catastrophe and non catastrophe weather-related losses.

FINRA says William H. Heyman elected Chairman of FINRA board of governors

June 29 (Reuters) - FINRA :William H. Heyman elected Chairman of FINRA board of governors.William H. Heyman succeeds John J. "Jack" Brennan.Heyman's appointment as chairman of FINRA board of governors effective July 18.William Heyman is currently Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Travelers Companies Inc.

Travelers results reported in 3 business segments, effective April 1

June 20 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc ::Travelers Companies -effective April 1 co’s results reported in 3 business segments, business insurance, bond & specialty insurance, personal insurance.Travelers Companies - revised names and descriptions of certain businesses comprising company’s segments and reflected other related changes- SEC filing.Travelers Companies Inc - reclassifications impacted the presentation of certain historical segment data.Travelers Companies - reclassification of historical segment information has no effect on co’s previously reported consolidated results of operations.

Travelers to redeem certain debentures

May 3 (Reuters) - Travelers Companies Inc :Travelers Companies - will redeem remaining $106.9 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2067.