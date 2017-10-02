Edition:
United States

Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

TRZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
$9.49
Open
$9.49
Day's High
$9.82
Day's Low
$9.49
Volume
58,758
Avg. Vol
107,522
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 07:00am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍under terms , Thomas Cook will make available every winter to Air Transat number of narrow body airbus a321s.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍announce signing of a seven-year agreement with Thomas Cook group airlines for exchange of aircraft on a seasonal basis​.  Full Article

Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc :Transat A.T. Inc - results for third quarter 2017.Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016.Transat A.T. Inc qtrly ‍revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016​.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.73 excluding items.Transat A.T. Inc - ‍expects its adjusted operating income for Q4 to be similar to 2015, which was $70.8 million for continuing operations​.Transat A.T. Inc - "other hurricanes, like Irma, could impact the forecasts" for Q4​.  Full Article

Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc :Transat A.T. Inc. - Transat forecasts third-quarter results showing significant improvement over last year's.Transat AT Inc says ‍now expects that its third-quarter adjusted net income will be significantly higher than that recorded last year​.  Full Article

Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 10:30am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels.Signed an agreement with H10 hotels for sale of its minority 35% interest in Ocean Hotels for an amount of US$150.5 million.H10 Hotels already owns other 65% of Ocean Hotels co-venture, which was created in 2007.Sale of minority interest in Ocean Hotels, proceeds from a sale in October 2016, to support co's creation of own hotel development project.  Full Article

Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 07:00am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - Transat At Inc ::Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs.Transat At Inc - Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with Aercap for long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 airbus a321neo long-range aircraft.Transat At Inc - aircraft are to be delivered between spring 2019 and fall 2020, and will replace Transat's airbus a310s.  Full Article

Transat A.T. reports Q2 loss per share of $0.23
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Transat At Inc :Transat a.t. inc. - results for second quarter 2017.Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016.Qtrly diluted earnings loss per share $0.23.: all figures in C$.Transat AT Inc- "If current trends continue, results for second six-month period should also be similar to those of last year".  Full Article

Transat reports Q1 loss per share $0.87
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 07:00am EDT 

Transat At Inc : Results for first quarter 2017 . Qtrly revenues of $689.3 million versus $725.7 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.87 . Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.98 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Transat A.T. says winter season affected by Zika virus, strike action threat
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 07:00am EDT 

Transat A.T. Inc : As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar . Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.68 .Results for the second quarter of 2016.  Full Article

Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 01:12pm EDT 

Transat AT Inc: Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement .Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October.  Full Article

Transat receives purchase offer from Tui AG
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 01:00am EDT 

Transat At Inc : Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units . Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros .Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program.  Full Article

Transat AT Inc News

BRIEF-Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr

* Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016

» More TRZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials