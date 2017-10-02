Transat AT Inc (TRZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍under terms , Thomas Cook will make available every winter to Air Transat number of narrow body airbus a321s.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍announce signing of a seven-year agreement with Thomas Cook group airlines for exchange of aircraft on a seasonal basis​.

Transat A.T. Inc Q3 adjusted earnings C$0.73/shr

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc :Transat A.T. Inc - results for third quarter 2017.Qtrly revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016.Transat A.T. Inc qtrly ‍revenues of $733.2 million, compared with $663.6 million in 2016​.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.73 excluding items.Transat A.T. Inc - ‍expects its adjusted operating income for Q4 to be similar to 2015, which was $70.8 million for continuing operations​.Transat A.T. Inc - "other hurricanes, like Irma, could impact the forecasts" for Q4​.

Transat A.T. forecasts Q3 results showing significant improvement over last year's

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc :Transat A.T. Inc. - Transat forecasts third-quarter results showing significant improvement over last year's.Transat AT Inc says ‍now expects that its third-quarter adjusted net income will be significantly higher than that recorded last year​.

Transat AT to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels

July 19 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat signs an agreement to sell its interest in Ocean Hotels.Signed an agreement with H10 hotels for sale of its minority 35% interest in Ocean Hotels for an amount of US$150.5 million.H10 Hotels already owns other 65% of Ocean Hotels co-venture, which was created in 2007.Sale of minority interest in Ocean Hotels, proceeds from a sale in October 2016, to support co's creation of own hotel development project.

Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

July 11 (Reuters) - Transat At Inc ::Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs.Transat At Inc - Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with Aercap for long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 airbus a321neo long-range aircraft.Transat At Inc - aircraft are to be delivered between spring 2019 and fall 2020, and will replace Transat's airbus a310s.

Transat A.T. reports Q2 loss per share of $0.23

June 8 (Reuters) - Transat At Inc :Transat a.t. inc. - results for second quarter 2017.Qtrly revenues of $884.3 million, compared with $888.2 million in 2016.Qtrly diluted earnings loss per share $0.23.: all figures in C$.Transat AT Inc- "If current trends continue, results for second six-month period should also be similar to those of last year".

Transat reports Q1 loss per share $0.87

Transat At Inc : Results for first quarter 2017 . Qtrly revenues of $689.3 million versus $725.7 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.87 . Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.98 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transat A.T. says winter season affected by Zika virus, strike action threat

Transat A.T. Inc : As expected, winter season was affected by Zika virus, threat of strike action and a weak dollar . Q2 revenue C$888.2 million versus C$875.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.68 .Results for the second quarter of 2016.

Air Transat reaches tentative agreement with flight attendants

Transat AT Inc: Air Transat and its flight attendants reach a tentative agreement .Air Transat and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement on renewal of collective agreement that expired last October.

Transat receives purchase offer from Tui AG

Transat At Inc : Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units . Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros .Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program.