Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

UK's ‍CMA to look at Vision Express' undertakings offer in detail​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Market's Authority::UK'S ‍CMA - TO LOOK AT VISION EXPRESS' UNDERTAKINGS OFFER IN DETAIL​.UK'S ‍CMA - REASONABLE GROUNDS FOR BELIEVING UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY VISION EXPRESS, OR MODIFIED VERSION, MIGHT BE ACCEPTED BY CMA.

Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco :CEO says turnaround "is firmly on track".CEO says inflation in business "running at about 1 percent below peers".CEO says return of dividend a "significant milestone in recovery of business".CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1.CEO says "comfortable" with analysts' consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg.CEO "remains confident" Booker << >> transaction "completely on track".CEO says "was shocked as anybody" by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated.Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend.

UK's CMA flags concerns over Tesco Opticians,Vision Express deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA SAYS HAS FOUND THAT PLANNED PURCHASE OF TESCO OPTICIANS BY VISION EXPRESS COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IN 3 LOCAL AREAS.UK'S CMA SAYS VISION EXPRESS NOW HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO OFFER UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS THE COMPETITION CONCERNS IDENTIFIED.UK'S CMA- MERGER WILL BE REFERRED FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION UNLESS THE PARTIES OFFER ACCEPTABLE UNDERTAKINGS TO ADDRESS THESE COMPETITION CONCERNS‍​.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - :CMA says opticians merger could lead to worse deal for some customers..Says planned purchase of Tesco Opticians by Vision Express could lead to a worse deal for customers in 3 local areas..Says if Vision Express does not offer sufficient undertakings to address the concerns, the merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation..

Booker Group says Q2 like-for-like total sales ‍up 1.3 pct

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON-TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​.Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT.ON TESCO DEAL - CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH REVIEW PROCESS WITH COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOTAL SALES ‍UP 1.3 PCT.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE TOBACCO SALES ‍DOWN 9.4 PCT​.Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE NON TOBACCO SALES ‍GREW BY 6.0 PCT​.

Hilton Food Group signs fresh food contract with Tesco Central Europe

Aug 24 (Reuters) - HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC ::HILTON SIGNS FRESH FOOD CONTRACT WITH TESCO CENTRAL EUROPE.HAS SIGNED A LONG TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TESCO CENTRAL EUROPE ("TESCO") TO PRODUCE FRESH FOOD.FIVE YEAR AGREEMENT WILL INVOLVE BUILDING A STATE OF ART FACTORY IN POLAND REQUIRING AN INVESTMENT OF C.6M EUROS.EXPECTED THAT PRODUCTION WILL BEGIN IN Q1 OF 2019.HILTON AND TESCO HAVE ALSO AGREED TO SIGN A FURTHER FIVE YEAR LONG TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR HILTON TO CONTINUE SERVICING TESCO'S CENTRAL EUROPEAN STORES WITH PRE-PACKED MEAT.

Tesco-Booker merger faces in-depth competition investigation

July 12 (Reuters) - Uk Competition Watchdog says :Tesco-Booker merger referred for in-depth investigation.UK competition watchdog says in more than 350 local areas where there is currently an overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied 'symbol' stores, shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries.

Tesco ‍announces pricing of up to $300 mlnn senior notes due 2037​

July 5 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc ::‍Announces pricing of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037​.As at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn was $637,113,000​.‍Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities was accepted​.

Tesco announces early results of cash tender offer for U.S. notes due 2037

July 3 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc ::Announces early results of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037.Aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn by early tender time was $637,113,000.Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities has therefore been reached.Offeror will announce pricing of offer on July 5, 2017.

Tesco says indicative results of tender offer for notes

July 3 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc ::Tesco Plc announces indicative results of tender offers for its 600 mln euros 5.125 per cent. Notes due 2047, 200 mln euros 6 percent.Indicative results of offer for notes due 2029, 200 mln euros 5.50 percent; notes due 2033, 300 mln euros 4.875 percent; notes due 2042 500 mln euros 5.20 percent.