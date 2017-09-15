Stars Group Inc (TSGI.TO)
25.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$25.29
$25.38
$25.48
$25.23
431,580
502,335
$27.91
$17.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc
GSO Capital Partners reports execution of binding agreements for the sale of common shares of Stars Group
Aug 14 (Reuters) - GSO Capital Partners LP::GSO Capital Partners LP - The GSO funds have entered into privately negotiated binding agreements to sell all of common shares of Stars Group Inc.GSO Capital Partners LP - Under each sale agreement, GSO funds will deliver Stars Group's shares to certain purchasers upon payment of C$23.50/share.GSO Capital Partners LP - GSO funds beneficially own an aggregate of about 14 million common shares of Stars Group Inc.GSO Capital Partners LP - GSO funds are disposing of the common shares for investment purposes.GSO Capital Partners LP - following dispositions, GSO funds will have beneficial ownership of 651,060 convertible preferred shares of Stars Group. Full Article
Stars Group Inc reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc TSGI.TO::The Stars Group reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly total revenue $305.3 million versus $ 285.8 million .Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.35.Revenues guidance for 2017 of $1,200 to $1,260 million remains unchanged.Sees FY adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.94 to $2.13 is revised upward to $2.01 to $2.15.Full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $560 to $580 million remains unchanged.FY 2017 revenues guidance of $1,200 million to $1,260 million remains unchanged, with revenues currently expected to fall at upper end of range.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56. Full Article
Tang Hao raises stake in Amaya to 15.2 pct from 14 pct
July 14 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
Tang Hao reports 14 pct stake in Amaya Inc
July 6 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
June 22 (Reuters) - NextGen Gaming::Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand. Full Article
Discover Key Investments reports a 12.6 pct stake in Amaya
June 8 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
Amaya appoints Brian Kyle chief financial officer
May 16 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56
May 12 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price
April 27 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc
BRIEF-Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games
* The Stars Group enters into support agreement relating to the sale of NYX Gaming Group to Scientific Games