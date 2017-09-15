Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc ::The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance; announces additional $75 MILLION of debt prepayment.Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 14 percent.Stars Group Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of between $2.17 and $2.31​.Stars Group Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍revenues of between $1,285 and $1,315 million​.FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Stars Group - co to prepay without penalty additional $75 million under second lien term loan using cash on balance sheet and cash flow from operations​.

GSO Capital Partners reports execution of binding agreements for the sale of common shares of Stars Group

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ‍GSO Capital Partners LP::‍GSO Capital Partners LP - The GSO funds have entered into privately negotiated binding agreements to sell all of common shares of Stars Group Inc​.GSO Capital Partners LP - Under each sale agreement, GSO funds will deliver Stars Group's shares to certain purchasers upon payment of C$23.50/share​.GSO Capital Partners LP - ‍GSO funds beneficially own an aggregate of about 14 million common shares ​of Stars Group Inc.GSO Capital Partners LP​ - ‍GSO funds are disposing of the common shares for investment purposes.GSO Capital Partners LP​ - ‍following dispositions, GSO funds will have beneficial ownership of 651,060 convertible preferred shares of Stars Group.

Stars Group Inc reports qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.56​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc TSGI.TO::The Stars Group reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly total revenue $305.3 million versus $ 285.8 million .Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.35.Revenues guidance for 2017 of $1,200 to $1,260 million remains unchanged.Sees FY adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.94 to $2.13 is revised upward to $2.01 to $2.15.‍Full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $560 to $580 million remains unchanged​.‍FY 2017 revenues guidance of $1,200 million to $1,260 million remains unchanged, with revenues currently expected to fall at upper end of range​.Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.56​.

Tang Hao raises stake in Amaya to 15.2 pct from 14 pct

July 14 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :Tang Hao reports 15.2 pct stake in Amaya Inc as of July 13 versus 14.0 percent stake as of July 4 - sec filing.

Tang Hao reports 14 pct stake in Amaya Inc

July 6 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :Tang Hao reports 14.0 percent stake in Amaya Inc as of july 4 versus 12.6 percent stake as of June 6 - sec filing.

NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ

June 22 (Reuters) - NextGen Gaming::Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand.

Discover Key Investments reports a 12.6 pct stake in Amaya

June 8 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc ::Discover Key Investments Ltd reports a 12.6 percent stake in Amaya Inc as of June 6 versus previous stake of 11.2 percent as of March 30 - SEC filing.

Amaya appoints Brian Kyle chief financial officer

May 16 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :Amaya appoints brian kyle as chief financial officer.Amaya inc - kyle joins amaya from pivot technology solutions where he was chief financial officer.

Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

May 12 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc : :Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change.Amaya Inc qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.33.Qtrly total revenue $317.3 million.Amaya Inc - reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges.Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $316.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56.Amaya Inc - total revenues for quarter increased approximately 10.0pct year-over-year.Amaya Inc - "continues to take steps to remediate these deficiencies and currently expects such remediation to be complete by end of Q2 of 2017".Amaya intends to change its corporate name to " stars group inc".Reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges.

Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price

April 27 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc :Amaya pays additional $75 million on Rational Group deferred purchase price.Amaya inc - Amaya's remaining deferred purchase price obligation is approximately $47.5 million, which Amaya intends to pay by end of june 2017.Amaya - paid an additional $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of Rational Group in August 2014.Amaya Inc - intends to pay remaining deferred purchase price using unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from operations.