Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd (TSHJ.J)

S.Africa's Competition ‍tribunal says Tsogo Sun’s application on Niveus deal dismissed

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::S.AFRICA'S COMPETITION ‍TRIBUNAL DISMISSES HCI AND TSOGO SUN'S APPLICATION REGARDING NIVEUS TRANSACTION​.COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- ‍HAS DISMISSED APPLICATION BROUGHT ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND ITS REASONS FOR DOING SO ARE TO FOLLOW IN DUE COURSE​.

Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer

July 18 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited::Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer .SSH entered agreement with hospitality property fund to underwrite further r235 million of hospitality rights offer .Agreement with ssh for subscription of 16.7 million hospitality rights offer shares at r14.00/ share .

Tsogo Sun says completed due diligence investigation of Gameco

June 27 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd ::Hereby advised that Tsogo has completed a due diligence investigation in respect of Gameco.Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 80 pct in cash (at r9.739 per Gameco share).Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 20 pct in shares; 1 Tsogo share for every 2.875 Gameco shares.

Tsogo Sun says CEO Von Aulock resigns effective June 1

May 30 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd ::Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June.Jacques Booysen appointed executive director to board effective 01 June 2017, and as CEO of company with effect from 1 July 2017.

Tsogo Sun Holdings report FY adj HEPS of 207.6 cents

May 24 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd ::FY adjusted HEPS 207.6 cents, up 6 pct .Total 2017 dividend per share 104 cents, up 6 pct .Says "continued pressure on consumer due to weak macro-economic environment and consumer sentiment"."Trading is expected to remain under pressure".FY income 13.2 billion rand, up 8 pct.FY EBITDAR 5.0 billion rand, up 11 pct.

Hospitality Property Fund acquires 29 hotels from Tsogo Sun for 3.6 bln rand

May 18 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :Entered into agreements with Cullinan Hotel Proprietary, Merway Fifth Investments and Southern Sun Hotels.Agreement for acquisition of portfolio of 29 hotel properties and each of hotel letting businesses conducted in respect of such properties.Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of R3.6 billion.Hospitality's greater scale is expected to reduce its cost of funding whilst providing co with access to capital for future opportunities.Purchase consideration will be discharged by hospitality via cash payment to ssh of R1.03 billion on effective date.Purchase consideration will also be discharged via the issue to ssh by hospitality of 174mln hospitality ordinary shares.

Tsogo Sun sees full-year HEPS up 12-14 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited :Fy revenue is expected to be between 7% and 9% higher (r860 million and r1,105 million higher).Fy heps is expected to be between 12% and 14% higher (22.6 cents and 26.3 cents higher).Fy adjusted heps is expected to be between 5% and 7% higher (9.8 cents and 13.8 cents higher).Fy ebitdar is expected to be between 10% and 12% higher (r454 million and r545 million higher).

Niveus Investments proposes disposal of certain gaming businesses

Niveus Investments: Proposed disposal by Niveus of certain gaming businesses and unbundling of Gameco . Says Niveus holds 460 mln ordinary shares in Gameco . It is anticipated that Niveus shareholders will receive 3.62 Gameco shares for every 1 Niveus share held on record date of unbundling . Tsogo has limited maximum aggregate consideration payable in respect of Gameco shareholders electing cash based alternative to 1.2 billion rand .Tsogo agreed with HCI to make a voluntary offer to all minority shareholders of Gameco to acquire shareholding in Gameco.

Hospitality Property in talks to buy hotels worth 2.2 bln rand from Tsogo Sun

BRIEF-Hospitality Property in talks to buy hotels worth 3.3 bln rand from Tsogo Sun

Corrects figure in headline to 3.3 bln rand from 2.2 bln rand.Hospitality Property Fund Ltd : Entered into negotiations with Tsogo Sun and/or subsidiaries over potential acquisition of a circa R3.3 billion portfolio of hotel assets . Proposed transaction will be implemented on an income-for-income basis and funded by hospitality through a debt and equity .Preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to raise about R1.8 billion at offer pricing based on then prevailing market price.