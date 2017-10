Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS (TSKB.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 140.8 mln lira

April 26 (Reuters) - Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi :Q1 net profit of 140.8 million lira ($39.25 million) versus 132.3 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 223.6 million lira versus 195.4 million lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 2.2 million lira versus 1.4 million lira year ago.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi mandates banks to arrange investor meetings for Basel III compliant bond issuance

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi : Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance .Says mandated banks include Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Bank Plc, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi proposes cash and stock dividend for FY 2016

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.04 lira ($0.0110) net 0.034 lira per share . Proposes to start dividend payment on March 27 . Proposes to distribute stock dividend by 17.1 percent for 2016 .Share capital will be increased from 2.05 billion lira to 2.40 billion lira through stock dividend payment.

Turkiye Sinai kalkinma Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 476.4 mln lira

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi : FY 2016 net profit of 476.4 million lira ($125.95 million) versus 406.8 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net interest income of 777.2 million lira versus 625.1 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net fee and commission income 4.93 million lira versus 11.4 million lira year ago . Loans and receivables at the end of 2016 is 17.32 billion versus 13.67 billion lira at the end of 2015 .Non-performing loans at the end of 2016 is 48.4 million lira versus 59.4 million lira at the end of 2015.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS appoints Suat Ince as General Manager (CEO)

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Appoints Suat Ince as new general manager (CEO) as of April 1 replacing Ozcan Turkaki.Suat Ince lastly was serving as deputy general manager of Turkiye Is Bankasi.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Decides to increase capital to 2.05 billion turkish lira from 1.75 billion turkish lira by distributing bonus shares as dividends.

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS:Proposes to pay net ‍0.0255 lira per share FY 2015 dividend ​.Proposes to pay dividend on March 28.Proposes to distribute share dividend at total amount of 300 million turkish lira to be used in capital increase.