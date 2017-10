Tata Chemicals Ltd (TTCH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Chemicals in advanced discussion with Indorama Holdings BV

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd :Says is in advanced stages of discussions and negotiations with Indorama Holdings BV, Netherlands.Tata Chemicals -discussions for potential sale of phosphatic fertiliser business at Haldia and trading business comprising of bulk and non-bulk fertilisers.Says ‍parties have a mutually agreed exclusivity agreement which expires on 31st October, 2017​.Says company is expected to receive consideration in range of INR 4 billion to INR 5 billion.

Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons.Transaction expected to be executed on or after Sept 18.

Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd :Board has accepted an offer from Tata Sons Limited for sale of 43.2 million equity shares of Tata Global Beverages Limited.Transaction is expected to be executed on or after September 18, 2017 at or around prevailing price on date of proposed sale.

Tata Chemicals says LIC of India cuts stake in co to 2.115 pct

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd :Says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.007 percent to 2.115 percent.

India's Tata Chemicals June-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 2.06 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 26.67 billion rupees versus 33.40 billion rupees last year.

Tata Chemicals gets Central Pollution Control Board clearance to resume ops at Haldia plant

July 7 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd :Says received letter dated 6th July,2017 from Central Pollution Control Board permitting co to resume operations at Haldia plant.Says plant operations at Haldia will resume from today, i.e. 7th July, 2017.

Tata Chemicals signs business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics

May 10 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals Ltd :Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Pvt Ltd .Says deal to acquire undertaking of precipitated silica operation, on a slump sale basis, for 342 million rupees.Says deal includes existing manufacturing site, at Dahej, Gujarat.

Ram Minerals and Chemicals says no agreement wth Tata Chem for stake sale

May 9 (Reuters) - Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd :Ram Minerals and Chemicals clarifies on news item regarding Tata Chemical's take over of 60 percent shares of co.Says co had not negotiated any such agreement with Tata Chem.

Tata Chemicals gets Central Pollution Control Board order to shut Haldia plant ops

Tata Chemicals Ltd : Says on March 11, co got CPCB notice directing co to shut plant operations at Haldia . Co has made written representation to Central Pollution Control Board to rescind order . Notice for shutdown due to alleged non-compliance with prescribed norms for liquid affluent discharge . Co submitted reports of parallel samples drawn on same day as CPCB confirming compliance with prescribed norms by state PCB-approved lab .Co submitted reports of independent labs approved by MOEF, West Bengal Pollution Control Board who confirmed levels are within norm.