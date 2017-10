Tata Elxsi Ltd (TTEX.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Elxsi ‍allots bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd ::Says ‍allotted bonus shares in ratio of 1:1​.

Tata Elxsi gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to inr 700 million.Gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.

Tata Elxsi says Hemex Health selects co as engineering partner for diagnostic platform

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd :Hemex Health selects Tata Elxsi as product design and engineering partner for its point-of-care diagnostic platform.

Tata Elxsi appoints H V Muralidharan as CFO

July 27 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd :Says appointment of H V Muralidharan as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 27, 2017..

India's Tata Elxsi June-qtr profit rises about 19 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd ::June quarter net profit 497.4 million rupees.June quarter total income from operations 3.31 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 416.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 2.97 billion rupees.

Airports Authority of India selects Tata Elxsi as specialist design consultancy

June 22 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd ::Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy.Tata Elxsi will be primarily responsible to set the wayfinding and information design guidelines for all AAI airports coming up in the future..Co started work across 10 airports of Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, Guwahati..

Tata Elxsi says CFO K Ramaseshan resigns

May 15 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd :Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan.

Tata Elxsi March-qtr profit rises about 8 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Tata Elxsi Ltd :March quarter net profit 445 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 410.9 million rupees; total income from operations was 2.95 billion rupees.Says recommends dividend of INR 16/share.

Tata Elxsi partners with NOS to accelerate RDK deployment

Tata Elxsi Ltd :Says partnered with nos to accelerate rdk deployment.

Tata Elxsi, MStar partner for providing set top box software solutions

Tata Elxsi Ltd : Tata Elxsi and MStar partner for providing next generation set top box software solutions . Tata Elxsi Ltd says as part of this partnership, Tata Elxsi's ‘RDK prime’ suite is made available on MStar STB chipset products .Tata Elxsi - platform optimised, multi-screen capable solution comes with a customisable user interface, addressing the needs of msos and service providers..