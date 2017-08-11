TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TT Electronics Plc : Group's order book is marginally ahead of prior year . Trading results have continued to be favourably impacted by exchange rate movements to date . Ncreasing revenue and underlying operating profit in first 10 months of year by approximately £30m and £2.5m respectively. . Overall, group continues to perform well. . As expected, group's revenues have grown on an organic 1 basis in four months to end of october 2016. . We have secured first contract win as a result of integration of aero stanrew and tt. . Cash generation of business remains on track to see an improved performance in second half of year .In addition, former head office site in weybridge was sold in september generating net cash proceeds of circa £6m..