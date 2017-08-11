Edition:
TT electronics PLC (TTG.L)

TTG.L on London Stock Exchange

225.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
226.25
Open
228.00
Day's High
228.00
Day's Low
225.00
Volume
42,334
Avg. Vol
272,879
52-wk High
245.00
52-wk Low
128.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TT electronics hy earnings per share of 4.6p
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 02:05am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tt Electronics Plc :REVENUE 180.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 159.2 MILLION STG.OPERATING PROFIT 10.9MLN STG VERSUS 8.3 MILLION STG.HY EARNINGS PER SHARE (PENCE) 4.6P.  Full Article

AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 07:36am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - AVX Corp :AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc.AVX corp - ‍in accordance with agreement, avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million​.AVX corp - ‍has signed agreement to acquire transportation, sensing & control division, from uk company, tt electronics plc​.AVX corp - avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million (approximately us$155.5 million) in cash.  Full Article

TT Electronics to dispose Transport Sensing and Control division
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - TT Electronics Plc :Proposed disposal of transportation sensing and control division to AVX Corp <<>> for GBP 118.8 mln in cash.Progressive dividend policy unchanged.  Full Article

TT Electronics says order book marginally ahead of prior year
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

TT Electronics Plc : Group's order book is marginally ahead of prior year . Trading results have continued to be favourably impacted by exchange rate movements to date . Ncreasing revenue and underlying operating profit in first 10 months of year by approximately £30m and £2.5m respectively. . Overall, group continues to perform well. . As expected, group's revenues have grown on an organic 1 basis in four months to end of october 2016. . We have secured first contract win as a result of integration of aero stanrew and tt. . Cash generation of business remains on track to see an improved performance in second half of year .In addition, former head office site in weybridge was sold in september generating net cash proceeds of circa £6m..  Full Article

TT Electronics says H1 revenue rose 5 percent
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

TT Electronics Plc : H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 277 million stg . Interim dividend 1.7 penceper share . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 25 percent to 11.4 million stg . H1 underlying operating profit rose 32 percent to 13.7 million stg . H1 underlying basic eps rose 21 percent to 5.1 pence .H1 profit 3.9 million stg versus 4.1 million stg year ago.  Full Article

TT Electronics says overall trading has been in line with expectations
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 02:22am EDT 

Tt Electronics Plc : Overall trading has been in line with our expectations, with group revenue 4% higher than prior year at constant currency and unchanged on an organic 1 basis. Further company coverage: [TTG.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

TT Electronics plc announces acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 02:00am EST 

TT Electronics plc:Announces the acquisition of Aero Stanrew Group Limited for a consideration on a cash and debt free basis of £42.2 mln.  Full Article

TT Electronics PLC reaffirms FY 2015 outlook
Tuesday, 17 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

TT Electronics PLC:Says that its outlook for FY 2015 is unchanged.  Full Article

