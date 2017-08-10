Tom Tailor Holding AG (TTIGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tom Tailor swings to Q2 net profit of EUR 6.6 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR ::‍GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY EUR 17.3 MILLION TO EUR 11.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.‍GROUP SALES IN FIRST HALF LARGELY STABLE AT EUR 446.3 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 451.3 MILLION)​.FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED.‍H1 GROUP EBITDA INCREASED IN FIRST HALF BY ALMOST 63 PERCENT TO EUR 30.7 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 18.9 MILLION)​.Q2 NET PROFIT 6.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS 1.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO‍​.

Tom Tailor Holding says Thomas Tochtermann named new chairman

June 22 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE ::TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE WITH RECONSTITUTED SUPERVISORY BOARD.‍WITH THOMAS TOCHTERMANN AND OTMAR DEBALD, ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ELECTS TWO EXPERIENCED MANAGERS AS SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD.‍TOCHTERMANN NAMED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD​​.

Tom Tailor completes cash capital increase

June 21 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR ::TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CASH CAPITAL INCREASE SUPPORTED BY HIGH SUBSCRIPTION RATE FROM SHAREHOLDERS.‍NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 61 MILLION​.‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN BRANDS, E-COMMERCE AND OMNI-CHANNEL, REFURBISHMENTS OF STORES AS WELL AS IT STRUCTURES​.MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN FULLY EXERCISED SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND INCREASED STAKE TO 29.99 PERCENT.

Tom Tailor Holding resolves cash capital increase

June 6 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR ::RESOLVES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE.‍TARGETED NET PROCEEDS OF EUR 61.2 MILLION​.ISSUANCE OF 9,865,423 NEW NO PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES.MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN COMMITS TO FULLY EXERCISE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS.‍TO INCREASE NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM EUR 28,629,846.00 BY EUR 9,865,423.00 TO EUR 38,495,269.00 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS​.‍RECEIVED A FIRM SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENT FROM ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD. WHO AGREED TO EXERCISE ALL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ALLOCATED TO ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT SHAREHOLDINGS OF 29.47% IN TOTAL​.

Tom Tailor Holding says Liam Devoy appointed new chief operating officer

June 1 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG ::ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD: LIAM DEVOY APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER.

Tom Tailor Q1 gross profits amounted to EUR 116.2 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG ::Q1 EBITDA, at 8.7 million euros ($9.50 million), grows year-on-year (6.3 million euros).Q1 free cash flow rises by 17.5 million euros to -7.8 million euros.Q1 consolidated sales, at 218.9 million euros, remained at prior year's quarter level.Q1 consolidated gross profits amounted to 116.2 million euros (previous year: 118.9 million euros).Now expects that group sales in 2017 will be slightly below previous year's level.Continues to expect a sharp increase in reported EBITDA for full year.

Tom Tailor and Kids Fashion Group sign licensing agreement on tom Tailor Kids Line

Tom Tailor : Have signed a licensing agreement on tom Tailor Kids Line . Tom Tailor Group and Kids Fashion Group have signed a licensing agreement on Tom Tailor Kids Line . Under cooperation, Tom Tailor will expand its sales network and support long-term revenue growth. . Partnership covers development, production and wholesale marketing of licensed products over next 10 years .Cooperation between Tom Tailor Group and KFG will begin on 1 June 2017.

TOM TAILOR FY net loss EUR 73 mln

TOM TAILOR : Financial results for 2016 confirmed: sales and reported EBITDA within guidance range . Increased FY group sales by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.05 billion) (previous year: 955.9 million euros) . FY group EBITDA amounted to 10.3 million euros (previous year: 67.6 million euros) . FY net result amounted to negative 73.0 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros) . Slight growth expected for 2017 . For 2017 fiscal year executive board of TOM TAILOR GROUP is expecting a slight year-on-year rise in group sales, mainly thanks to TOM TAILOR umbrella brand . Executive board expects a sharp rise in reported EBITDA in 2017 fiscal year . For 2018 expects sales to reduce by divestment of our unprofitable brands, which will however partly be offset by profitable growth initiatives .Expects that reported EBITDA will improve in 2018 by 30 million to 40 million euros with an EBITDA margin above 10 percent.

Tom Tailor confirms appointment of Heiko Schaefer as new CEO

Tom Tailor : Heiko Schaefer named as new CEO of Tom Tailor Group .Names Heiko Schaefer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective March 15.

TOM TAILOR Holding FY prelim sales up at EUR 968.5 mln

TOM TAILOR Holding AG : Said on Tuesday prelim FY sales increase by 1.3 percent to 968.5 million euros ($1.02 billion) and Group EBITDA at 10.3 million euros . Said FY net result for the year including the RESET measures in line with expectations negative at around 73 million euros (preliminary) .In FY TOM TAILOR brand increases sales by 5.6 percent to 665.6 million euros.