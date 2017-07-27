Takkt AG (TTKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 27 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG ::EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN THE SECOND HALF-YEAR - OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.H1 ‍GROUP SALES UP BY 2.0 PERCENT TO EUR 565.0 (554.2) MILLION, ORGANIC GROWTH OF 0.9 PERCENT​.H1 ‍EBITDA WAS AT EUR 82.0 (95.3) MILLION​.H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE AT EUR 0.64 (0.80).

April 27 (Reuters) - Takkt AG ::Takkt grows by 5.5 percent in first quarter and furthers digital agenda implementation.Takkt achieved organic growth of 4.1 percent in Q1 of 2017, reported sales up by 5.5 percent.Q1 gross profit margin at 43.7 (43.6 year ago) percent.Q1 EBITDA margin of 15.6 percent, as expected, slightly below that of previous year when adjusted for one-time gains (16.0 percent).Q1 group sales increased 5.5 percent to 288.8 million euros ($314.97 million) (273.7 million euros year ago).Takkt still expects organic growth of between two and five percent for 2017 overall."There are still economic and trade policy risks at play, such as Brexit or possible introduction of import duties in us,"- CFO.

Takkt AG : Financial year successfully concluded - proposed dividend increase . FY reported group sales up by 5.8 percent to 1,125.0 (1,063.8) million euros; organic growth of 5.2 percent . FY proposed dividend increase to 0.55 (0.50) euros per share . FY EBITDA increased to 171.3 (157.3) million euros . FY due to expenses stemming from implementing digital agenda, EBITDA margin for 2017 is expected to be in middle of target corridor of 12 to 15 percent. .Predicts 2017 organic sales growth of between two and five percent.

Takkt AG : Reported group sales increased by 9.5 percent to 554.2 million euros ($613.22 million)(506.0 mln euros yr ago) million euros in first half- year of 2016 . EBITDA increased to 95.3 million euros (78.4 mln euros yr ago) in first half of 2016 .Confirms forecast.

Takkt AG : For 2016 financial year, management board of Takkt anticipates a continuation of positive development of previous year . Continue to expect organic sales growth of between three and five percent as well as an EBITDA margin within upper third of target corridor of 12 to 15 percent in 2016 .Takkt shareholders' meeting approves increased dividend of 50 cents.

TAKKT AG:Confirms forecast for FY 2016.For 2016 expects organic sales growth of between three and five percent as well as an EBITDA margin within the upper third of the target corridor of 12 to 15 percent.

TAKKT AG:Management Board proposes a change in dividend policy to the Supervisory Board as well as a dividend distribution of 0.50 euros(previous year: 0.32 euros) per share.

TAKKT AG:In FY 2016 predicts ‍overall a continuation of organic growth with corresponding high profitability"​.