TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)
6,055.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-94.50 (-1.54%)
Rs6,149.50
Rs6,161.00
Rs6,161.10
Rs6,055.00
358
3,805
Rs6,984.45
Rs5,055.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles
May 30 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share
April 24 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige Dec-qtr profit falls about 20 pct
Ttk Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises 10.2 pct
TTK Prestige Ltd
TTK Prestige March-qtr net profit rises
TTK Prestige Ltd
BRIEF-India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
* June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year