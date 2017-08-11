TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.48 billion rupees last year.

TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees

May 30 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd ::Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees.

TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles

May 30 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 536.9 million rupees.March quarter net sales 3.66 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees.

TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share

April 24 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share.

TTK Prestige Dec-qtr profit falls about 20 pct

Ttk Prestige Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 297.2 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 4.28 billion rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 372 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.37 billion rupees.

TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises 10.2 pct

TTK Prestige Ltd : June-quarter net profit 242 million rupees; net sales INR 3.46 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 219.6 million rupees; net sales was 3.40 billion rupees .

TTK Prestige March-qtr net profit rises

TTK Prestige Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.08 billion rupees .