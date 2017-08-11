Edition:
TTK Prestige Ltd (TTKL.NS)

TTKL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6,055.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-94.50 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs6,149.50
Open
Rs6,161.00
Day's High
Rs6,161.10
Day's Low
Rs6,055.00
Volume
358
Avg. Vol
3,805
52-wk High
Rs6,984.45
52-wk Low
Rs5,055.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises more than five-fold
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 02:31am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.34 billion rupees versus profit of 242 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.48 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:55am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd ::Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees.  Full Article

TTK Prestige March-qtr profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:45am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Ttk Prestige Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share.March quarter net profit 536.9 million rupees.March quarter net sales 3.66 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 224.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 3.01 billion rupees.  Full Article

TTK Prestige declares interim dividend of 15 rupees per share
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 03:49am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - TTK Prestige Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of rs.15/-per share.  Full Article

TTK Prestige Dec-qtr profit falls about 20 pct
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:57am EST 

Ttk Prestige Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 297.2 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 4.28 billion rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 372 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 4.37 billion rupees.  Full Article

TTK Prestige June-qtr profit rises 10.2 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 02:55am EDT 

TTK Prestige Ltd : June-quarter net profit 242 million rupees; net sales INR 3.46 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 219.6 million rupees; net sales was 3.40 billion rupees .  Full Article

TTK Prestige March-qtr net profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 02:46am EDT 

TTK Prestige Ltd : March-quarter net profit 216.2 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.08 billion rupees .  Full Article

TTK Prestige Ltd News

