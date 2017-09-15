Turk Telekomunikasyon AS (TTKOM.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turk Telekom reaches collective bargaining agreement with Haber-Is

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS ::SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH HABER-IS TRADE UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT .THE COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT COVERING APPROXIMATELY 12,000 UNION MEMBERS IN TURKEY WILL BE VALID FOR 2 YEARS STARTING FROM MARCH 1, 2017.

Karel Elektronik signs a framework contract with Turk Telekom for $7.3 mln‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - KAREL ELEKTRONIK :SIGNS A FRAMEWORK CONTRACT WITH TURK TELEKOM AT $7.3 MILLION‍​.THE CONTRACT IS FOR PROCUREMENT, INSTALLATION AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES OF RADIO LINK TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS.

Turk Telekom says Avea-Vodafone Evrensel JV established between Avea and Vodafone

July 5 (Reuters) - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS ::A JOINT VENTURE, AVEA-VODAFONE EVRENSEL IS ORTAKLIGI, ESTABLISHED BETWEEN UNIT AVEA (51%) AND VODAFONE (49%) .THE JV SET UP FOR THE PROJECT TO PROVIDE AND OPERATE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS WHERE THERE IS CURRENTLY NO INFRASTRUCTURE.

Turk Telekomunikasyon proposes to not to pay dividend for FY 2016

April 25 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon AS ::Proposes to not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Turk telekomunikasyon Q1 net profit down at 65.7 mln lira

April 25 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon As :Q1 net profit of 65.7 million lira ($18.34 million) versus 407.7 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 4.31 billion lira versus 3.8 billion lira year ago.

Turk Telekom says maturity date of $100 mln loan from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ extended for 3 yrs

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS : The maturity of $100 million loan agreement with Bank Of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ announced via 26th March 2014 dated regulatory disclosure and maturing on 31st march 2017 has been extended for 3 years .Annual interest rate of the new 3-year loan is libor + 1.75 percent.

Turk Telekom signs cooperation protocol with PTT for real estate development

Turk Telekomünikasyon : Says company and Posta ve Telgraf Teskilatı (PTT) signs a cooperation protocol . Protocol aims to determine general principles of the secondary protocols in order to build cooperation on real estate development, project management and building management activities, carry out, support and promote collaborative works for the joint interest and service requirements of the parties on the joint-owned independent areas on the same parcel and/or commonly used real estates .As a part of the protocol, the parties will evaluate options to generate higher income and reduce the operation costs from such properties; and/or establishment of a joint Company or if necessary a Real Estate Investment Company with PTT.

Turk Telekom unit Avea submits a joint offer for establishment of infrastructure project

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS : Unit AVEA submitted a joint offer together with Vodafone Telekomünikasyon for the tender issued by the Communication General Directorate of Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication for establishment and operation of mobile communication infrastructure in 1,472 locations with no mobile communication infrastructure . Business partnership will be established between AVEA (51%) and Vodafone Telekomünikasyon (49%) for operations to be made within the scope of the project .The project duration is 3 years.

Turk Telekomunikasyon announces 2017 outlook

Turk Telekomunikasyon As : Sees 2017 consolidated revenue growth (excluding construction revenue adjustment) to be 8 percent to 9 percent over 2016 . Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA to be at 5.8 billion lira ($1.56 billion) and 6.0 billion lira levels .Sees 2017 consolidated CAPEX to be around 3 billion lira.

Turk Telekomunikasyon FY net result turns to loss of 724.3 mln lira

Turk Telekomunikasyon As : FY 2016 revenue of 16.11 billion lira ($4.33 billion) versus 14.52 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss of 724.3 million lira versus profit of 907.4 million lira year ago.