Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)

TTPW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

81.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs81.90
Open
Rs82.55
Day's High
Rs82.55
Day's Low
Rs81.05
Volume
536,886
Avg. Vol
5,212,412
52-wk High
Rs91.15
52-wk Low
Rs67.00

Latest Key Developments

Zhejiang CFMoto Power plans motorcycle JV worth 10.5 mln euros
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 03:36am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd <603129.SS> ::Says it plans a Hangzhou-based motorcycle JV worth 10.5 million euros with Austria motorcycle manufacturer KTM AG.It will invest 5.4 million euros to hold 51 percent stake in the new JV .  Full Article

HLB Power says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 05:35am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HLB Power Co Ltd <043220.KQ> ::* Says 1.2 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 900,900 shares of the co, at 1,332 won/share.* Says listing date of new shares is Sept. 28.  Full Article

(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28)
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 07:41am EDT 

Corrects bullet to say generation capacity rose by around 337 pct, not 460 pct, after company corrects its statement; changes source link:Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16.  Full Article

Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 03:10am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​.  Full Article

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power adopts new accounting policy
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:36am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd <600482.SS> ::* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding government subsidy.* Effective June 12.  Full Article

India's Tata Power Company June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 04:32am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.64 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 70 billion rupees.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 724.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 67.91 billion.  Full Article

Tata Power says no decision has been taken regarding Mundra UMPP
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 06:22am EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Clarifies on news item "Tata Power proposes to sell 51 pct equity in loss-making Mundra UMPP at Re 1".Says Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd approached CERC, Aptel, Supreme Court to find resolution to under recovery of fuel costs.Following Supreme Court's decision, co has again approached procuring states to arrive at an alternate solution.Says co suggested few options, one amongst which is possible acquisition of majority stake by procurers to facilitate relief.Says no decision has been taken or arrived at regarding Mundra UMPP.Government facilitated meeting of all such affected projects and the matter is still under discussion.Says no material impact at this stage since no decision has been taken.  Full Article

Tata Power gets order for supply of comprehensive integrated border management system to India's BSF
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 03:15am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Gets order from Ministry of Home Affairs for supply of comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) to Border Security Force (BSF).  Full Article

BRIEF-Landis&Gyr and Tata Power-DDL partner to deploy smart metering infrastructure in Delhi​

* ‍LANDIS+GYR & TATA POWER-DDL PARTNER TO DEPLOY SMART METERING INFRASTRUCTURE IN DELHI​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

