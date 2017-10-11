Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zhejiang CFMoto Power plans motorcycle JV worth 10.5 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd <603129.SS> ::Says it plans a Hangzhou-based motorcycle JV worth 10.5 million euros with Austria motorcycle manufacturer KTM AG.It will invest 5.4 million euros to hold 51 percent stake in the new JV .

HLB Power says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HLB Power Co Ltd <043220.KQ> ::* Says 1.2 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 900,900 shares of the co, at 1,332 won/share.* Says listing date of new shares is Sept. 28.

HLB Power says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares

Sept 6 (Reuters) - HLB Power Co Ltd <043220.KQ> ::* Says 2.1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.6 million shares of the co, at 1,332 won/share.* Says listing date of new shares is Sept. 19.

(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Tata Power says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increases in FY17 (Aug 28)

Corrects bullet to say generation capacity rose by around 337 pct, not 460 pct, after company corrects its statement; changes source link:Says Tata Power Renewable Energy generation capacity increased by about 337 percent in FY17 as compared with FY16.

Tata Power's renewable portfolio posts rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Says co's renewable portfolio clocks 329 percent rise in Q1 consol PAT‍​.

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power adopts new accounting policy

Aug 14 (Reuters) - China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd <600482.SS> ::* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding government subsidy.* Effective June 12.

India's Tata Power Company June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd :June quarter consol profit 1.64 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 70 billion rupees.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 724.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 67.91 billion.

Tata Power says no decision has been taken regarding Mundra UMPP

June 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Clarifies on news item "Tata Power proposes to sell 51 pct equity in loss-making Mundra UMPP at Re 1".Says Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd approached CERC, Aptel, Supreme Court to find resolution to under recovery of fuel costs.Following Supreme Court's decision, co has again approached procuring states to arrive at an alternate solution.Says co suggested few options, one amongst which is possible acquisition of majority stake by procurers to facilitate relief.Says no decision has been taken or arrived at regarding Mundra UMPP.Government facilitated meeting of all such affected projects and the matter is still under discussion.Says no material impact at this stage since no decision has been taken.

Tata Power gets order for supply of comprehensive integrated border management system to India's BSF

June 21 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd ::Gets order from Ministry of Home Affairs for supply of comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) to Border Security Force (BSF).