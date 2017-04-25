Edition:
United States

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)

TTRAK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

76.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-0.52%)
Prev Close
77.20TL
Open
77.25TL
Day's High
77.55TL
Day's Low
76.60TL
Volume
83,679
Avg. Vol
69,376
52-wk High
89.25TL
52-wk Low
70.10TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turk Traktor Q1 net profit down at 55.4 million lira
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 11:58am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Turk Traktor :Q1 revenue of 961.4 million lira ($268.52 million) versus 885.8 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit of 55.4 million lira versus 80.3 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turk Traktor proposes 2016 dividend of net 3.98 lira/shr
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 08:03am EST 

Turk Traktor : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 4.6843673 lira ($1.30) per share . Net dividend of 3.98171223 lira per Group C shares and 4.6843673 lira per Group A and B shares . Proposes to start dividend payment on April 3 .It has been resolved to pay 250.0 million lira in cash which is equal to the first and second dividend to be distributed to the shareholders.  Full Article

Turk Traktor to issue debt instruments at 200 mln lira nominal value
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 10:01am EST 

Turk Traktor :Decides to issue debt instruments at 200 million lira nominal value.  Full Article

Turk Traktor Q3 net profit shrinks to 62 mln lira
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 10:46am EDT 

Turk Traktor : Q3 net profit of 62.0 million lira ($19.97 million) versus 64.8 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 680.3 million lira versus 851.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turk Traktor 9-Month tractor and spare part exports at $241.9 million
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 10:45am EDT 

Turk Traktor : Exports 9,460 units of tractors in Jan-Sept period worth at $217.9 million .Jan-Sept spare part export at $24.0 million.  Full Article

Turk Traktor Q2 net profit up at 133.8 mln lira
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 10:52am EDT 

Turk Traktor Ve Ziraat Makineleri AS : Q2 net profit of 133.8 million lira ($44.85 million) versus 68.4 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 937.6 million lira versus 797.9 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 10:44am EST 

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Proposes to pay 5.62124 lira per A group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 5.34018 lira per B group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 4.77805 lira per C group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.  Full Article

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS signs EUR 35‍ million credit agreement with EIB
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 10:43am EST 

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Signs 35.0 million euros credit agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)for financing the R&D investments to be carried out concerning tractor designing and manufacturing within the next 5 years period​.The loan to be provided with 6-years maturity and the capital and interest payments will be made every 6 months.Annual interest rate of the loan has been declared indicatively as 1.278 pct and the final interest rate will be clarified at the utilization date.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS News

» More TTRAK.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials