Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS (TTRAK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turk Traktor Q1 net profit down at 55.4 million lira

April 25 (Reuters) - Turk Traktor :Q1 revenue of 961.4 million lira ($268.52 million) versus 885.8 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit of 55.4 million lira versus 80.3 million lira year ago.

Turk Traktor proposes 2016 dividend of net 3.98 lira/shr

Turk Traktor : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 4.6843673 lira ($1.30) per share . Net dividend of 3.98171223 lira per Group C shares and 4.6843673 lira per Group A and B shares . Proposes to start dividend payment on April 3 .It has been resolved to pay 250.0 million lira in cash which is equal to the first and second dividend to be distributed to the shareholders.

Turk Traktor to issue debt instruments at 200 mln lira nominal value

Turk Traktor :Decides to issue debt instruments at 200 million lira nominal value.

Turk Traktor Q3 net profit shrinks to 62 mln lira

Turk Traktor : Q3 net profit of 62.0 million lira ($19.97 million) versus 64.8 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 680.3 million lira versus 851.5 million lira year ago.

Turk Traktor 9-Month tractor and spare part exports at $241.9 million

Turk Traktor : Exports 9,460 units of tractors in Jan-Sept period worth at $217.9 million .Jan-Sept spare part export at $24.0 million.

Turk Traktor Q2 net profit up at 133.8 mln lira

Turk Traktor Ve Ziraat Makineleri AS : Q2 net profit of 133.8 million lira ($44.85 million) versus 68.4 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 937.6 million lira versus 797.9 million lira year ago.

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Proposes to pay 5.62124 lira per A group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 5.34018 lira per B group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.Proposes to pay 4.77805 lira per C group share dividend for FY 2015‍​.

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS signs EUR 35‍ million credit agreement with EIB

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS:Signs 35.0 million euros credit agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)for financing the R&D investments to be carried out concerning tractor designing and manufacturing within the next 5 years period​.The loan to be provided with 6-years maturity and the capital and interest payments will be made every 6 months.Annual interest rate of the loan has been declared indicatively as 1.278 pct and the final interest rate will be clarified at the utilization date.