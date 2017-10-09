Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Technotrans plans conversion into European stock corporation (SE)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - TECHNOTRANS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: TECHNOTRANS GROUP PLANS CONVERSION INTO EUROPEAN STOCK CORPORATION (SE) WITH DUAL-BOARD MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.

Technotrans H1 EBIT up 92 pct at EUR 8.4 mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - TECHNOTRANS AG :H1 REVENUE ROSE 62.3 PERCENT TO EUR 103.2 MILLION.H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) GAINED 92.2 PERCENT TO REACH EUR 8.4 MILLION.REVISING ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FULL YEAR UPWARDS.INCREASING ITS REVENUE FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR IN PROGRESS TO EUR 203 TO 208 MILLION.IT NOW ENVISAGES FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WITHIN A CORRIDOR OF EUR 16.0 TO 17.0 MILLION.

Technotrans expands liquid cooling systems business area

July 17 (Reuters) - TECHNOTRANS AG ::TECHNOTRANS GROUP EXPANDS LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS BUSINESS AREA.‍SUBSIDIARY TERMOTEK GMBH WILL BE MOVING TO A 13,000 SQUARE METRE SITE, WITH ITS CAPACITY SET TO DOUBLE​.EXPANDS AT PRODUCTION LOCATION IN BADEN-BADEN.

Technotrans Q1 net profit up 113.1 pct at 3.1 mln euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Technotrans Ag :Group reported 74 percent revenue growth to eur 52.8 million for Q1.Reiterates its expectation of revenue in range of eur 185 to 195 million for year as a whole.Q1 operating result (EBIT) more than doubled to eur 4.3 million (+110 percent).Operating result of technotrans group at EBIT level is forecast to lie within a range of eur 12.0 to 14.0 million in FY.Will propose distribution of a dividend of eur 0.55 per no par value share on share capital bearing dividend entitlements.Net profit for Q1 of 2017 went up by 113.1 percent compared with prior-year period, to eur 3.1 million.

Technotrans plans to raise dividend to 0.55 euros/shr

Technotrans AG : Meets all growth targets in 2016 . FY plans to raise dividend to 0.55 euros/shr . FY revenue to reach 185 mln to 195 million euros in 2017 . Fy acquired GWK and Ovidius contribute towards growth . In FY significant leap in revenue of 23.6 percent to 151.8 million euros ($161.76 million) . FY profit at EBIT level of 9.7 million euros (up 8.7 percent) is company's best result for nine years .2017 operating result at EBIT level is forecast to lie within a range of 12.0 mln - 14.0 million euros.

Technotrans acquires gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH

Technotrans AG : Takeover of Meinerzhagen firm gwk . Purchase price is in low double-digit millions . Through acquisition, Technotrans AG is stepping up its activities in plastics area . It is to be financed partly with equity capital and partly with borrowed capital .Gwk Gesellschaft Wärme Kältetechnik mbH generated revenue of some 45 million euros in 2015 financial year and has around 380 employees.

Technotrans H1 EBIT stable at 4.4 million euros

Technotrans AG : H1 turnover increased by 5.3 percent to 63.6 million euros ($70.82 million), operative profit (EBIT) remained at previous year's level of 4.4 million euros .Affirmed forecast for current financial year.

technotrans AG confirms FY 2016 forecast

technotrans AG:Forecast for full year 2016 confirmed.It envisages revenue for 2016 coming in at between 126 and 132 million euros, and the EBIT margin lying within a range of 7.5 to 8.0 percent.For planning purposes 2016 EBIT will therefore need to be between 9.5 and EUR 10.5 million euros.

technotrans AG acquires 51 pct stake in Ovidius GmbH via its unit gds GmbH

technotrans AG:Acquired majority interest amounting to 51 pct in Ovidius GmbH, Berlin, via its subsidiary GDS GmbH.Ovidius GmbH has accrued proceeds amounting to around 0.5 million euros from acquisition.Acquisition was completed on one hand through takeover of own shares held by Ovidius GmbH itself and on other hand by way of increase in share capital of Ovidius GmbH.Transaction will be closed in next few days.

technotrans to propose a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share

technotrans AG:‍Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.48 euros per no par value share on share capital bearing dividend entitlements​.