Tata Sponge Iron Ltd (TTSP.NS)

TTSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

925.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs926.90
Open
Rs931.70
Day's High
Rs935.85
Day's Low
Rs920.00
Volume
55,293
Avg. Vol
312,945
52-wk High
Rs979.00
52-wk Low
Rs486.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Tata Sponge Iron Sept-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 09:32am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tata Sponge Iron Ltd ::Sept quarter profit 276.1 million rupees versus profit 160.5 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Tata Sponge Iron March qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 06:37am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Tata Sponge Iron Ltd :March quarter net profit 212 million rupees versus profit 130.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.95 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 11/share.  Full Article

Tata Sponge Iron gets LOI from Eastern Coalfields for fuel supply agreement
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 08:22am EDT 

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd : Co is in receipt of LOI from Eastern Coalfields declaring co as successful bidder for award of 24,000 tonnes p.a. of coal . Co would be required to execute fuel supply agreement, valid for a period of 5 years from date of execution of agreement .  Full Article

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd's board recommends dividend
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 10:43pm EDT 

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd:Recommends dividend of 10 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%) on 1,54,00,000 equity shares of the company for year ended March 31, 2016.  Full Article

