TUI AG (TUIT.L)

TUI says Peter Long intended to become vice chairman

Aug 30 (Reuters) - TUI AG :-:PETER LONG IS INTENDED TO BECOME VICE CHAIRMAN OF TUI AG SUPERVISORY BOARD.‍IT IS INTENTION THAT PETER LONG WILL MOVE TO POSITION OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF TUI AG SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER 2018 AGM​.

TUI: looking at adding Tunisia to programme for British customers

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TUI Group TUIT.L CEO on call with journalists::says fy turnover growth will be "significantly more" than 3 percent, but not being more specific right now.says looking at adding tunisia to programme for british customers after travel advice was changed.

TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd

July 10 (Reuters) - TUI AG :DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG.

TUI completes sale of Travelopia to KKR

June 15 (Reuters) - TUI AG ::TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR << >>.

TUI to look at Hapag-Lloyd stake disposal options once UASC deal closes

May 15 (Reuters) - TUI Group CFO tells analysts::Tui cfo says to review options for disposal of hapag-lloyd stake once shipper has closed uasc merger transaction.

TUI CEO: Travelopia sale to lead to book loss of 130 mln eur

Tui Group CEO tells journalists: Tui group ceo says to look at whether can expand into new source markets such as southern europe, china, se asia . Tui group ceo says travelopia sale to lead to non-cash book loss of 130 million eur

TUI Group says summer bookings in line with expectations

TUI Group in Q1 report : says continues to progress negotiation with Etihad over leisure airline jv . says summer bookings in line with expectations, says uk programme 43 percent sold with revenues up 12 percent

TUI ventures acquires 15.4 percent stake in peakwork ag

Tui Ag :Tui ventures acquires 15.4 per cent stake in Peakwork AG.

TUI raises operating profit guidance for 2015/2016

Tui AG : Says outlook for growth in underlying ebita from at least 10 percent to between 12 and 13 percent . Says raises its operating profit guidance for the 2015/16 financial year and reports positive outlook for winter . Says further additions to the own hotel and cruise portfolio pay into the new vertically integrated tourism group strategy .Says positive outlook for the winter season with strong growth driven by long haul.

TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress"