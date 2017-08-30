Edition:
TUI AG (TUIT.L)

TUIT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,334.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
1,335.00
Open
1,340.00
Day's High
1,348.00
Day's Low
1,334.00
Volume
805,875
Avg. Vol
1,299,808
52-wk High
1,352.34
52-wk Low
934.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TUI says Peter Long intended to become vice chairman
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 10:00am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - TUI AG :-:PETER LONG IS INTENDED TO BECOME VICE CHAIRMAN OF TUI AG SUPERVISORY BOARD.‍IT IS INTENTION THAT PETER LONG WILL MOVE TO POSITION OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF TUI AG SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER 2018 AGM​.  Full Article

TUI: looking at adding Tunisia to programme for British customers
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 01:30am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TUI Group TUIT.L CEO on call with journalists::says fy turnover growth will be "significantly more" than 3 percent, but not being more specific right now.says looking at adding tunisia to programme for british customers after travel advice was changed.  Full Article

TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 12:20pm EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - TUI AG :DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG.  Full Article

TUI completes sale of Travelopia to KKR
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:12am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - TUI AG ::TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR <<>>.  Full Article

TUI to look at Hapag-Lloyd stake disposal options once UASC deal closes
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:12am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - TUI Group CFO tells analysts::Tui cfo says to review options for disposal of hapag-lloyd stake once shipper has closed uasc merger transaction.  Full Article

TUI CEO: Travelopia sale to lead to book loss of 130 mln eur
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Tui Group CEO tells journalists: Tui group ceo says to look at whether can expand into new source markets such as southern europe, china, se asia . Tui group ceo says travelopia sale to lead to non-cash book loss of 130 million eur Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

TUI Group says summer bookings in line with expectations
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 01:12am EST 

TUI Group in Q1 report : says continues to progress negotiation with Etihad over leisure airline jv . says summer bookings in line with expectations, says uk programme 43 percent sold with revenues up 12 percent Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

TUI ventures acquires 15.4 percent stake in peakwork ag
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 07:02am EST 

Tui Ag :Tui ventures acquires 15.4 per cent stake in Peakwork AG.  Full Article

TUI raises operating profit guidance for 2015/2016
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 02:02am EDT 

Tui AG : Says outlook for growth in underlying ebita from at least 10 percent to between 12 and 13 percent . Says raises its operating profit guidance for the 2015/16 financial year and reports positive outlook for winter . Says further additions to the own hotel and cruise portfolio pay into the new vertically integrated tourism group strategy .Says positive outlook for the winter season with strong growth driven by long haul.  Full Article

TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 03:31am EDT 

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress" Further company coverage: [TUIT.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

