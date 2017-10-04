Edition:
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

TUPRS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

128.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.60TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
128.10TL
Open
128.60TL
Day's High
129.80TL
Day's Low
127.90TL
Volume
1,039,700
Avg. Vol
1,076,601
52-wk High
130.30TL
52-wk Low
59.70TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tupras mandates banks for 1.0 billion lira bond issue
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 05:47am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TUPRAS ::MANDATE LETTER HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH BANKS FOR 1 BILLION LIRA BOND ISSUE‍​.SIGNS THE LETTER WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, HSBC BANK , JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK.  Full Article

Tupras Q2 net profit jumps to 1.46 billion lira
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 02:45am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 12.63 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 8.45 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 1.46 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 330.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Tupras Q1 net profit jumps to 868.8 million lira
Thursday, 4 May 2017 11:44am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Tupras ::Q1 net profit of 868.8 million lira ($244.32 million) versus 78.9 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 12.37 billion lira versus 6.19 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Tupras proposes 5.29 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 01:19am EST 

Tupras-Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. : Said on Monday that the company proposes to pay 5.2853 lira ($1.47) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 6.218 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends on April 4.  Full Article

Tupras Q2 net profit down 53.5 pct to 330.5 mln lira YOY
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 10:40am EDT 

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri As : Q2 revenue of 8.45 billion lira ($2.86 billion) versus 10.60 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 330.5 million lira versus 710.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS - One worker dies in Turkish Tupras refinery blaze, fire extinguished - Reuters News
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 03:18am EDT 

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:A fire broke out at Tupras' TUPRS.IS Izmit refinery in northwest Turkey on Sunday night during maintenance work, leaving one worker dead and four injured, the company said in a statement. - RTRS.It said the fire, which broke out at 10:40 pm (1940 GMT), occurred in the crude oil unit and was extinguished by the refinery's technical security teams at 11:45 pm. The injured were taken to hospital and were not seriously hurt.  Full Article

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS signs a long term loan facility agreement for $157.5 mln and EUR 261.5 mln
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 11:48am EDT 

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Signs a long term loan facility agreement with a group of lenders to meet its working capital requirements for forthcoming period and extent the weighted-average of debt maturities.The loan amounting to 157.5 million USD and 261.5 million euros, has an annual cost of around Libor/Euribor+%2,075 (charges excluded) considering the estimated utilization plan and average maturity.The loan which is expected to be utilized within one month has semi-annual interest payments, 5 year maturity with 3 years grace period and 6 monthly 5 equal principal payments thereafter.  Full Article

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 12:31pm EST 

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 6.5 lira, net 5.525 lira per share.  Full Article

Fitch Ratings affirms Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS' credit ratings
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 09:25am EST 

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-.Affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.Tupras's $700 million notes due in 2018 have been affirmed at 'BBB-.The affirmation reflects Tupras's leading position in the Turkish oil refining and marketing sector and favourable crude oil purchase costs and product slate.  Full Article

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS News

