Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS (TUPRS.IS)

Tupras mandates banks for 1.0 billion lira bond issue

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TUPRAS ::MANDATE LETTER HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH BANKS FOR 1 BILLION LIRA BOND ISSUE‍​.SIGNS THE LETTER WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, HSBC BANK , JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK.

Tupras Q2 net profit jumps to 1.46 billion lira

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 12.63 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 8.45 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 1.46 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 330.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Tupras Q1 net profit jumps to 868.8 million lira

May 4 (Reuters) - Tupras ::Q1 net profit of 868.8 million lira ($244.32 million) versus 78.9 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 12.37 billion lira versus 6.19 billion lira year ago.

Tupras proposes 5.29 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016

Tupras-Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. : Said on Monday that the company proposes to pay 5.2853 lira ($1.47) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 6.218 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends on April 4.

Tupras Q2 net profit down 53.5 pct to 330.5 mln lira YOY

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri As : Q2 revenue of 8.45 billion lira ($2.86 billion) versus 10.60 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 330.5 million lira versus 710.1 million lira year ago.

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS - One worker dies in Turkish Tupras refinery blaze, fire extinguished - Reuters News

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:A fire broke out at Tupras' TUPRS.IS Izmit refinery in northwest Turkey on Sunday night during maintenance work, leaving one worker dead and four injured, the company said in a statement. - RTRS.It said the fire, which broke out at 10:40 pm (1940 GMT), occurred in the crude oil unit and was extinguished by the refinery's technical security teams at 11:45 pm. The injured were taken to hospital and were not seriously hurt.

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS signs a long term loan facility agreement for $157.5 mln and EUR 261.5 mln

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Signs a long term loan facility agreement with a group of lenders to meet its working capital requirements for forthcoming period and extent the weighted-average of debt maturities.The loan amounting to 157.5 million USD and 261.5 million euros, has an annual cost of around Libor/Euribor+%2,075 (charges excluded) considering the estimated utilization plan and average maturity.The loan which is expected to be utilized within one month has semi-annual interest payments, 5 year maturity with 3 years grace period and 6 monthly 5 equal principal payments thereafter.

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 6.5 lira, net 5.525 lira per share.

Fitch Ratings affirms Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS' credit ratings

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS:Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-.Affirmed National Long-term rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.Tupras's $700 million notes due in 2018 have been affirmed at 'BBB-.The affirmation reflects Tupras's leading position in the Turkish oil refining and marketing sector and favourable crude oil purchase costs and product slate.