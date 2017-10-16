Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp -:Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine for 2017.Trevali Mining Corp - sees 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver from Santander mine for 2017.Trevali Mining Corp - sees production of 12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate for Santander mine in 2017.Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for Caribou mine has been revised to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate.Trevali Mining Corp - consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 58.4 million payable lbs of zinc.Trevali Mining Corp - consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 12.5 million payable lbs. Of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver.
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali announces changes to its board of directors.Trevali Mining Corp - mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali reports Q2-2017 financial results.Trevali Mining Corp qtrly basic income per share $0.00.Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016.Trevali Mining Corp - quarterly consolidated zinc production of 29.9 million payable lbs, lead production of 9.9 million payable lbs and 385,505 payable ozs.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view C$66.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July 21 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp ::Trevali Mining Corp - preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine.Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate.Trevali Mining Corp - total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled for perkoa mine.Trevali Mining Corp sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate production for 2017 at santander mine.Trevali Mining Corp sees 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver production for 2017 at Santander mine.Trevali-Preliminary Q2 production 30 million pounds of payable zinc, 9.9 million pounds payable lead, 385,505 payable pounds silver at Caribou & Santander mines.
May 18 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp ::TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES.TREVALI MINING CORP SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES.
May 15 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp ::TREVALI REPORTS Q1-2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS.QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 31.9 MILLION PAYABLE LBS, LEAD PRODUCTION OF 10 MILLION PAYABLE LBS.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01.2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED.QTRLY CONCENTRATE SALES REVENUE OF US$59.5 MILLION.QTRLY REVENUES $59.5 MILLION VERSUS. $19.6 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.
Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali reports 2016 annual financial results .Trevali mining - quarterly zinc production of 15.8 million payable pounds, plus 3.1 million payable pounds of lead and 177,931 payable ounces of silver.
Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining fleet . New investment in "future of its caribou zinc mine", located in Bathurst mining camp of northeastern New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali to operate all aspects of underground mining operation & Sandvik will be responsible and accountable for maintenance of fleet . Decision to transition to an owner-operated model that will include procurement of a new underground mining fleet for Caribou mine . Committed to an about cdn$20-million investment through partnership with Sandvik mining .The new partnership with Sandvik mining is to supply and maintain a full fleet of mining equipment for Caribou mine operations.
Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali reports Q3-2016 production of 32.4 million lbs zinc, 9.7 million lbs lead and 362,776 ounces of silver.
Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali reports q2-2016 financial results .Trevali mining corp qtrly revenue $28.9 million versus $30.5 million.
