Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO)

Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp -:Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017.Trevali Mining Corp - sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver from Santander mine for 2017​.Trevali Mining Corp - sees production of ‍12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate for Santander mine​ in 2017.‍Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for Caribou mine has been revised to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 58.4 million payable lbs of zinc​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 12.5 million payable lbs. Of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver​.

Trevali announces changes to its board of directors

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali announces changes to its board of directors.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍mike Hoffman has been appointed chairman of board succeeding David Huberman​.

Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali reports Q2-2017 financial results.Trevali Mining Corp qtrly basic income per share $0.00.Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016.Trevali Mining Corp - quarterly consolidated zinc production of 29.9 million payable lbs, lead production of 9.9 million payable lbs and 385,505 payable ozs.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view C$66.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trevali Mining reports Q2 production

July 21 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp ::Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​.Trevali Mining Corp - ‍total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled for perkoa mine​.Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate production for 2017 at santander mine​.Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver production for 2017 at Santander mine​.Trevali-Preliminary Q2 production 30 million pounds of payable zinc, 9.9 million pounds payable lead, 385,505 payable pounds silver at Caribou & Santander mines.

TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES

TREVALI Mining Corp Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

May 15 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp ::TREVALI REPORTS Q1-2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS.QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 31.9 MILLION PAYABLE LBS, LEAD PRODUCTION OF 10 MILLION PAYABLE LBS.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01.2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED.QTRLY CONCENTRATE SALES REVENUE OF US$59.5 MILLION.QTRLY REVENUES $59.5 MILLION VERSUS. $19.6 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.

Trevali reports 2016 annual financial results

Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali reports 2016 annual financial results .Trevali mining - quarterly zinc production of 15.8 million payable pounds, plus 3.1 million payable pounds of lead and 177,931 payable ounces of silver.

Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining fleet

Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining fleet . New investment in "future of its caribou zinc mine", located in Bathurst mining camp of northeastern New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali to operate all aspects of underground mining operation & Sandvik will be responsible and accountable for maintenance of fleet . Decision to transition to an owner-operated model that will include procurement of a new underground mining fleet for Caribou mine . Committed to an about cdn$20-million investment through partnership with Sandvik mining .The new partnership with Sandvik mining is to supply and maintain a full fleet of mining equipment for Caribou mine operations.

Trevali reports Q3 production

Trevali Mining Corp :Trevali reports Q3-2016 production of 32.4 million lbs zinc, 9.7 million lbs lead and 362,776 ounces of silver.

Trevali Mining qtrly revenue $28.9 mln vs $30.5 mln

Trevali Mining Corp : Trevali reports q2-2016 financial results .Trevali mining corp qtrly revenue $28.9 million versus $30.5 million.