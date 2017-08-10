Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd :Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces record 2017 second quarter results, continued operational success and increased 2017 exit production guidance.Says achieved record corporate production in Q2/17 of 19,336 boe/d, up 9% over Q1/17 and more than doubled Q2/16.Qtrly ffo $0.15.By end 2017, anticipate net debt to q4 annualized funds flow (including hedges) to be below 1.0 times.Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - for FY17 ,has increased its exit production guidance to approximately 22,000 boe/d (57-62% oil and ngls).

Tamarack Valley Energy qtrly FFO per share $0.15

May 15 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd ::Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2017 first quarter results.Achieved Q1/17 average production of 17,796 boe/d, up 55% over Q4/16 and up 86% from Q1/16.Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.15.Has begun to adjust capital spending to bottom end of its 2017 guidance range of $165 to $175 million.Tamarack's 2017 annual average production guidance remains unchanged at 19,000 to 20,000 boe/d.Company expects Q2 production to average between 18,000 and 18,500 boe/d.

Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment . Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd says Q4 2016 average production of 11,453 boe/d, up 6pct from q3 2016 and up 15pct over Q4 2015 . Remains on target to meet its average first half production guidance range of 18,500 to 19,000 boe/d . Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.15 .Appointment of Ian Currie to its board of directors.

Tamarack Valley Energy reports 43 pct increase in proved producing reserves

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces a 43 pct increase in proved developed producing reserves and an operational update . Tamarack Valley Energy - PDP reserves increased by 43 pct on an absolute basis and by 5 pct per fully diluted share for 2016 .Tamarack Valley Energy - remains on target to meet its first half production guidance range of 18,500 to 19,000 boe/d.

Tamarack Valley Energy increases borrowing base to $220 mln

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd-its extendible revolving credit facilities were amended to increase borrowing base to $220 million from $120 million .Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces closing of Spur Resources Ltd acquisition and increase in borrowing base to $220 million.

Tamarack Valley qtrly FFO per share $0.12

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Production for quarter averaged 10,790 boe/d (55% liquids), an increase of 13% over previous quarter . Qtrly total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.8 million . Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.12 .Tamarack valley energy ltd. Announces 2016 third quarter results.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Qtrly loss per share $0.02

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Average production for q3 of 2016 increased by 13 pct to 10,790 boe/d from 9,536 boe/d in q2 of 2016 . Q3 volumes were positively impacted by a combined 2,046 boe/d attributable to penny and redwater acquisitions . Q3 funds from operations $0.12 per share . Qtrly total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.8 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.02 . Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 revenue view c$31.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Tamarack valley energy ltd. Announces 2016 third quarter results.

Tamarack Valley Energy Q2 FFO per share C$0.13

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 second quarter results . Production in quarter averaged 9,536 boe/d (52% liquids), an increase of 36% over Q2 of 2015 . Qtrly total revenue $24.5 million versus $25.3 million . Tamarack will maintain target payouts of 1.5 years or better on its capital projects during second half of 2016 . For H2, targeting modest production growth, while continuing to keep capital spending below projected funds from operations . Re-affirming 2016 annual average production guidance of between 9,700-10,000 boe/d . Q2 FFO per share C$0.13 . Relative to Q1 of 2016, Tamarack was able to successfully maintain flat production levels .Production is expected to average 9,800 to 10,500 boe/d for second half of 2016.

Tamarack Valley Energy sees 2016 capital expenditure budget of $45-$53 mln

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Announces closing of strategic acquisitions, new credit facility and second quarter production . Sees 2016 capital expenditure budget of between $45-$53 million . Total aggregate cash consideration for Redwater acquisition was $25.8 million . 2016 guidance confirmed . Says co's new bank line was put into place with a total credit capacity of $120 million . First half 2016 production of approximately 9,560 boe/d at upper end of guidance range of 9,100 to 9,600 boe/d . Cardium oil wells are expected to positively impact production volumes in last half of 2016 . Previous borrowing base of $165 million has been reduced to $120 million . Average daily production through Q2 2016 was approximately 9,536 boe/d . Bank line is comprised of a revolving credit facility in amount of $110 million and a $10 million operating facility .New bank facility lasts for a 364 day period and will be subject to its next 364 day extension by May 26, 2017.

Tamarack Valley Energy buys assets for $85 mln, raises 2016 guidance

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd : Tamarack valley Energy Ltd. announces strategic acquisitions, $72 million bought deal financing and increased 2016 guidance . Total aggregate cash consideration for which will be $85 million . Entered into binding agreements to undertake two strategic asset acquisitions . Acquisitions will be partially funded with a $72 million bought deal equity financing . Acquisitions are expected to add about 1,900 boe/in aggregate, and include 95 total sections of land at redwater and wilson creek . First acquisition is consolidation of assets located in tamarack's core operating areas of redwater,wilson creek in alberta . Average estimated 2016 annual production guidance increased to between 9,700-10,000 boe/d (approximately 53-57% oil & NGLs) . Second acquisition is comprised of a light oil pool at Penny in Southern Alberta . 2016 capital expenditure budget increased to between $45-$53 million . Accretion to 2016 estimates is forecast to be 5% on cash flow per share from deals and financing . Says expects deals to be accretive to 2016 estimates by about 5% on cash flow per share . Accretion of 14% to current annualized cash flow per share, assuming 12-month forward strip prices at june 17 from deals and financing.