TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

TVSC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,110.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs47.80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs3,062.20
Open
Rs3,083.70
Day's High
Rs3,122.60
Day's Low
Rs3,075.00
Volume
2,074
Avg. Vol
7,393
52-wk High
Rs4,340.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,925.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 02:19am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - TVS Srichakra Ltd :Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017.  Full Article

TVS Srichakra Sept-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 03:18am EST 

TVS Srichakra Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 481.8 million rupees versus 489.7 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 5.15 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

TVS Srichakra March-qtr net profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 07:01am EDT 

TVS Srichakra Ltd : March-quarter net profit 514.4 million rupees versus 340.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.61 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

TVS Srichakra Ltd declares second interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 03:27am EST 

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 30 Indian rupees per share (300% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says second interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders from March 28, 2016.  Full Article

TVS Srichakra Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 8 Feb 2016 01:24am EST 

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 17, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be paid on Feb. 25, 2016.  Full Article

