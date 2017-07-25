TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns

July 25 (Reuters) - TVS Srichakra Ltd :Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017.

TVS Srichakra Sept-qtr profit falls

TVS Srichakra Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 481.8 million rupees versus 489.7 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 5.15 billion rupees versus 4.84 billion rupees year ago.

TVS Srichakra March-qtr net profit rises

TVS Srichakra Ltd : March-quarter net profit 514.4 million rupees versus 340.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 5.21 billion rupees versus 4.61 billion rupees last year .

TVS Srichakra Ltd declares second interim dividend

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 30 Indian rupees per share (300% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says second interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders from March 28, 2016.

TVS Srichakra Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

TVS Srichakra Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 17, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be paid on Feb. 25, 2016.