TVS Srichakra Ltd (TVSC.NS)
3,110.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs47.80 (+1.56%)
Rs3,062.20
Rs3,083.70
Rs3,122.60
Rs3,075.00
2,074
7,393
Rs4,340.00
Rs2,925.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns
July 25 (Reuters) - TVS Srichakra Ltd
TVS Srichakra Sept-qtr profit falls
TVS Srichakra Ltd
TVS Srichakra March-qtr net profit rises
TVS Srichakra Ltd
TVS Srichakra Ltd declares second interim dividend
TVS Srichakra Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 30 Indian rupees per share (300% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says second interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders from March 28, 2016. Full Article
TVS Srichakra Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
TVS Srichakra Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 17, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be paid on Feb. 25, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-TVS Srichakra CFO K P Rangaraj resigns
* Says resignation of K P Rangaraj as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. July 24, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvKfWq) Further company coverage: