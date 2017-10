TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's TVS Motor Co Sept total sales up about 23 pct y-o-y

Oct 3 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :Says Sept total sales of 359,850 vehicles versus 293,257 vehicles last year.Says Sept two-wheeler sales of 350,854 vehicles versus 287,449 vehicles last year.Says Sept three-wheeler sales of 8,996 vehicles versus 5,808 vehicles last year.Says Sept export sales of 50,971 vehicles versus 38,164 vehicles last year.

TVS Motor Co says CFO S G Murali retires

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :Says CFO S G Murali retires.

TVS Motor Company launches TVS Victor premium edition motorcycle

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tvs Motor Company Ltd ::Says launches TVS Victor 'Premium Edition', a 110cc motorcycle.Says new premium edition motorcycle will be priced at 55,065 rupees.

India's TVS Motor Co Aug total sales up about 16 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd ::August total sales of 317,563 vehicles versus 274,303 vehicles last year.August two-wheeler sales of 309,146 vehicles versus 267,670 vehicles last year.August three-wheeler sales of 8,417 vehicles versus 6,633 vehicles last year.August export sales of 45,604 vehicles versus 34,097 vehicles last year.

India's TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 7 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter net profit was 1.69 billion rupees.June quarter total income 38 billion rupees versus 31.84 billion rupees last year.

India's TVS Motor Co July total sales up 9 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :Says July total sales of 271,171 vehicles versus 248,002 vehicles last year.Says July two-wheeler sales of 263,336 vehicles versus 240,042 vehicles last year.Says July export sales of 50,957 vehicles versus 40,192 vehicles last year.Says July three-wheeler sales of 7,835 vehicles versus 7,960 vehicles last year.

Cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 pct in 2017-18 - India auto industry body exec

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures ::India auto industry body exec says abrupt policy changes continue to affect long term sustainable growth of industry.India auto industry body exec says in terms of fy18 outlook, lower inflation, pent up demand will support consumption.India auto industry body exec-key concerns include high GST cess on hybrid vehicles, changes in policy environment which will affect profitability of carmakers.India auto industry body exec says cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 percent in 2017-18 due to higher fuel, insurance costs.India auto industry body exec says government willing to review high gst cess on hybrid vehicles.

India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 pct

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers::India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 198,399 vehicles - industry body.India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June domestic passenger car sales 136,895 vehicles, down 11.24 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June commercial vehicle sales 56,890 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June two-wheeler sales 1,527,049 vehicles, up 4 percent versus year ago -industry body.

TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct

July 3 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017.Says total two-wheeler registered growth of 11.8% with sales increasing from 240,236 units in June 2016 to 268,638 units in June 2017..Says june three-wheeler sales of 5,153 units versus 7,128 vehicles last year.Says the company's total exports grew by 13.3% from 39,163 units registered in June 2016 to 44,389 units in June 2017.

TVS Motor Co says partners with Abans Auto for three-wheeler exports to Sri Lanka

June 28 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd :Says TVS Motor Company partners with Abans Auto for three-wheeler exports to Sri Lanka.Says through this tie-up, TVS King, the 200 cc passenger three-wheeler, will be launched in the Sri Lankan market.