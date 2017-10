TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's TV Today Network June qtr profit down about 13 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TV Today Network Ltd :June quarter profit 193.9 million rupees versus profit of 223.8 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 1.56 billion rupees versus 1.42 billion rupees last year.

TV Today Network completes Vibgyor Broadcasting acquisition

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tv Today Network Ltd ::Says company has completed acquisition process of 10,000 equity shares of Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited.

TV Today Network says Ashish Kumar Bagga resigns as CFO

July 31 (Reuters) - TV Today Network Ltd ::Says Ashish Kumar Bagga resigned from the post of CFO.

India's TV Today Network invests in 11.9 mln shares of Mail Today Newspapers

June 23 (Reuters) - TV Today Network Ltd :Says invested in 11.9 million equity shares of Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited aggregating to INR 119.2 million.

India's TV Today Network posts March-qtr profit

May 26 (Reuters) - India's TV Today Network Ltd :March quarter net profit 365.8 million rupees.March quarter total income 1.71 billion rupees.Tv today network ltd - net loss in march quarter last year was 184 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.Says approved investment of 120 million rupees in unit Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd.

TV Today Network completes acquisition of 21 pct of India Today Online

TV Today Network Ltd : Says completed acquisition process of 21.01% of paid-up share capital of India Today Online from Living Media India .Says co holds 100% of paid-up share capital of India Today Online and India Today Online is a unit of company.

TV Today Network Dec-qtr profit down about 29 pct

Tv Today Network Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 263.2 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.40 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 368.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.50 billion rupees.

TV Today Network enters agreement with Entertainment Network (India)

TV Today Network Ltd : Agreement with Entertainment Network (India) in relation to TVTN's 3 private FM radio stations at New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata .