Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

Royal Mail says to sell part of its Mount Pleasant site for 193.5 mln stg

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :CONTRACTS HAVE BEEN EXCHANGED FOR SALE OF 6.25 ACRES OF ITS MOUNT PLEASANT SITE TO TAYLOR WIMPEY UK LTD.DEAL FOR A TOTAL GROSS CONSIDERATION OF £193.5 MILLION.CONSIDERATION IS MADE UP OF £190 MILLION IN CASH AND FAIR VALUE OF PARKING FACILITIES PROVIDED FOR ROYAL MAIL OF £3.5 MILLION.A DEPOSIT OF £9.5 MILLION HAS BEEN PAID TO ROYAL MAIL FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS.COMPLETION ON PHOENIX PLACE IS UNCONDITIONAL AND IS EXPECTED IN 2017.

Taylor Wimpey reports HY pretax profit of 205 mln STG

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 205 MILLION STG VERSUS 268.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.3 PENCEPER SHARE.TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC - TRADING THROUGH H1 OF 2017 HAS BEEN "VERY POSITIVE", SUPPORTED BY FAVOURABLE UK HOUSING MARKET FUNDAMENTALS AND GOOD CUSTOMER CONFIDENCE.IN CENTRAL LONDON MARKET IN PARTICULAR, SEE IMPROVED CUSTOMER CONFIDENCE FOLLOWING A PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY."HAVE SEEN NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN TRADING SINCE GENERAL ELECTION, AND OUR FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN STRONG".HY REVENUE 1,727.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 1,457.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET BOTH FULL YEAR OBJECTIVES AND MEDIUM TERM STRATEGIC GOALS.HY PRETAX PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 335.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 266.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 2.3 PENCE PER SHARE.ANNOUNCE TODAY A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF £340 MILLION.

Taylor Wimpey says AGM approves directors authority to allot shares in co

April 27 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc ::84.89 percent votes cast at agm in favour of giving directors authority to allot shares in company, while 15.11 percent cast against.

Taylor Wimpey says had a good start to 2017

April 27 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc :Trading statement.Had a good start to 2017, with positive customer demand and good mortgage availability.Remain well positioned to make further progress in 2017.Are optimistic that in 2017, assuming no major policy changes, upcoming general election will not disrupt this positive market sentiment..Confirm that our dividend targets and land investment programme are not impacted.Average private net reservation rates were 16 pct ahead of prior year at 0.93 sales per outlet per week for year to date.Strategic land pipeline stood at c.108k potential plots, as at end of march 2017.Currently operating from 289 outlets, excluding joint ventures (2016 week 16: 292)..Anticipate build cost inflation of 3-4 pct in 2017, as previously indicated..In the first four months, cancellation rates remained low at 10 pct (2016 equivalent period: 11 pct)..Our total order book currently stands at 9,219 homes (2016 week 16: 8,811 homes), excluding legal completions to date.Total order book value has increased by 2 pct to approximately £2,210 million from equivalent point last year.Short term land market remains stable.From this date, our new developments have used rpi based clauses which reflect broad economic cost and wage growth, and which have over time become industry norm..Taylor wimpey - clear from our review that impact of these doubling rent review clauses is now causing some of our customers understandable concern..

Taylor Wimpey sees good start to 2017 after FY profits surge

Taylor Wimpey Plc : Final dividend 2.29 penceper share . Target total of £1.3 billion of dividends to be paid in cash to shareholders over period . Total dividend 2.82 penceper share . £355.9 million paid in 2016 (2015: £308.4 million) . c.£450 million declared for 2017 (subject to shareholder approval) . In 2016 we delivered an excellent performance set against an uncertain political and economic environment that stabilised in final quarter. . Outlook for 2017 is for ongoing stability and incremental price growth, which is a healthy backdrop for our business and our customers. . Completed a total of 14,112 homes, including spain, up 4.8% (2015: 13,470), excluding joint ventures . 10.9% increase in uk total average selling price to £255k (2015: £230k), excluding joint ventures . Profit before tax and exceptional items £m 733.4 up 22 percent . We have made a very good start to 2017 and are encouraged by robust trading and levels of demand. . Whilst wider london market remains robust, prime central london is softer, as previously highlighted, however, house prices are stable, and there are good levels of underlying demand. . Net private sales rate for year to date (w/e 19 february 2017) has increased to a very strong 0.91 (2016 equivalent period: 0.77). . 58% of central london private completions for 2017 are forward sold, as at 19 february 2017 (2016 equivalent period: 76%)..

Taylor Wimpey says took longer to purchase some land after Brexit vote

Taylor Wimpey Plc : Taylor wimpey ceo redfern tells reuters the housebuilder took longer to purchase some land after june 23 referendum . Taylor wimpey's redfern says looked again at some housbuilding programmes after referendum but has not slowed any build programmes Further company coverage: [TW.L] (Costas Pitas) ((uk.online@thomsonreuters.com; +44207 542 7717;)).