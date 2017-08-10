Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc ::Torex reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Q2 earnings per share $0.06.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Gold sold for quarter totalled 68,398 ounces sold.Qtrly all-in sustaining costs of $991 per ounce of gold.

Torex completes US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

July 26 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc :Torex Gold Resources - unit has signed an amended and restated credit agreement with BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, other bookrunners.Torex Gold Resources - ‍following a successful syndication, BMO Harris Bank N.A. and bank of Nova Scotia joined banks as lenders under loan facility​.Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍loan facility is comprised of a us$300 million term loan and a us$100 million revolving loan facility​.Torex Gold Resources - loan facility bears interest at rate of libor + 4% for first 2 years, libor + 4.25% for years 3 and 4, and libor + 4.5% thereafter.Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively​.Torex Gold Resources - ‍first scheduled repayment of term facility is March 31, 2018, and repayments continue in quarterly installments until maturity​.

Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

June 12 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc ::Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan.Torex Gold Resources Inc - amendment made in response to comments from ISS proxy advisory services, a branch of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.Torex Gold Resources Inc - has amended certain terms of proposed amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement.Torex Gold Resources - plan was to be presented for approval at annual, special meeting of shareholders of Torex scheduled to be held on June 21, 2017.

Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt

June 1 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc ::Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt.Torex Gold Resources - upon execution of definitive documents, loan facility will be available by way of $300 million term loan and $100 million revolving loan facility.Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively​.Torex Gold Resources Inc - ‍loan facility will remove various covenants and restrictions imposed under project finance facility​.Torex Gold Resources - loan facility will be used to refinance project finance related to construction of El Limon-Guajes mine.

Torex Gold reports a fatal accident

May 25 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc ::Torex Gold reports a fatal accident.Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident.Torex Gold Resources - on afternoon of may 23rd fatal accident occurred at construction site for sediment control structure associated with El Limon Sur pit.Torex Gold Resources - Jorge Joel Roman Mendoza, employee of construction contractor Construccion De Caminos Y Proyectos Interestatales, S.A. De C.V., fatally injured.Torex Gold Resources Inc - appropriate authorities were immediately notified and have inspected and released site.Torex Gold Resources Inc - open pit mining inspections were successfully completed within 24 hours and mining activities were restarted.Torex Gold Resources Inc - construction site remains closed pending completion of inspections and key aspects of investigation.

Torex Gold qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

May 3 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc :Torex reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Q1 earnings per share $0.11.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07.Qtrly revenue totalled $87.0 million.Gold sold in q1 of 2017 totalled 70,747 ounces for total proceeds of $86.3 million..

Torex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 3 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc -:Torex reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results.Qtrly production of 70,887 ounces of gold.Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.11.Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07.Torex Gold Resources Inc qtrly revenue totalled $87.0 million versus $85.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Torex Gold Resources says Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex announces 2016 year end financial and operational results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.13 . Gold production totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016 .For fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million.

Torex poured 279,937 ounces of gold in 2016 and provides 2017 outlook

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex poured 279,937 ounces of gold in 2016 and provides 2017 outlook . Expects to sell between 350,000 and 380,000 ounces of gold in 2017 . Sees 2017 capex $100 - 130 million .Higher consumption of reagents and oxygen to deal with soluble copper in deposit has led to a budgeted increase of $153/oz.

Torex Gold Q2 EPS C$0.08

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex announces q2 2016 financial and operational results . Q2 revenue c$102.1 million . Q2 earnings per share c$0.08 . Gold production totalled 83,256 ounces for q2 of 2016, for a total of 121,067 ounces year-to-date .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.