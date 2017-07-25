Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 25 (Reuters) - TYMAN PLC ::HY REVENUE ‍260.4​ MILLION STG VERSUS 201 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍31.4​ MILLION STG VERSUS 23.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY UNDERLYING EPS ‍12.09​ PENCE.HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE ‍3.50​ PENCE VERSUS 3 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY REPORTED LEVERAGE ‍2.05​ TIMES VERSUS 1.81 TIMES YEAR AGO.HY RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED ‍13.8​ PERCENT VERSUS 13.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO.HY STATUTORY PBT ‍17.8​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 7.8 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.SAYS ‍IN A POSITION TO RAISE CUMULATIVE SYNERGY GUIDANCE FOR GIESSE ACQUISITION BY 50 PER CENT. TO EUR 6.0 MILLION BY MARCH 2018​.

May 12 (Reuters) - Tyman Plc ::Trading update for period from 1 January 2017 to date has been in line with board's expectations and provides group with solid start to year.On a reported basis, revenue for four months ended 30 April 2017 increased about 31 percent compared with corresponding period in 2016.On a constant currency, like for like basis, revenue in four months ended April 30 period was in line with 2016.Input costs continue to increase in majority of group's markets."Cautiously optimistic about prospects for us and canadian markets in 2017 as we enter construction season".UK RMI market is expected to remain relatively subdued across balance of year given levels of housing transactions and pressure on real incomes.Continue to target profitable share growth; remains well positioned for further progress in remainder of year.

Tyman Plc : FY revenue 457.6 million stg versus 353.4 million stg year ago . FY underlying profit before tax 62.1 million stg versus 45.1 million stg year ago . FY underlying EPS 25.41 pence . Says 2017 has started in line with expectations across each of divisions . FY dividend per share 10.50p versus 8.75p year ago . Expect US residential and commercial markets to be stronger this year than they were in 2016 . Says "expect to see a continuation of gradual recovery in european markets" . Says UK markets are likely to remain variable given lower levels of housing transactions and probable declines in real incomes . Expect that input costs will increase in majority of co's markets in 2017 Further company coverage: [TYMN.L] (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com).

Tyman Plc : Jamie Pike, group's non-executive chairman, has indicated his intention to step down as chairman . Jamie will leave board following next group AGM, expected to be held in May 2017 .Martin Towers, currently group's senior independent director and chairman of group's audit committee, has been appointed chairman designate.

Tyman Plc : Trading update . Trading in 2016 remains in line with expectations across group as a whole . Encouraging growth continued in European markets, volumes held up in UK and Irish markets, offsetting slower trading in North America since HY . Constant currency like for like revenue in year to date remains marginally ahead of 2015 .Devaluation of sterling against international currencies in 2016 will enhance translation of revenue and operating profit compared with 2015.

Tyman Plc : Placing raised approximately £19.1 million before expenses .Placing closed.

Tyman Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book build . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors . Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares . Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group's balance sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group's banking facilities following bilco deal .Placing announcement.

Tyman Plc : Acquisition .US$71.0 million acquisition of Bilco.

Tyman Plc : Trading has been in line with board's expectations . On a reported basis, revenue for four months ended 30 april 2016 increased by approximately 14.0 per cent . On a constant currency, like for like basis, revenue increased by approximately 5.0 per cent. . We have had an encouraging first four months to year, consistent with our expectations for 2016 as a whole - CEO . UK market is expected to remain relatively subdued in 2016 - CEO .North american markets remain robust, european markets are slowly improving - CEO.

Tyman PLC:Expect that the group's underlying operating profit for FY 2015 will be ahead of FY 2014; however slightly below the range of current market expectations.