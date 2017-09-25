Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Uranium Participation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 04:16pm EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uranium Participation Corp :Uranium Participation Corporation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing.Uranium Participation Corp- Announces increase size of offering announced September 25, 2017, to 10.75 million common shares.Uranium Participation Corp - ‍Closing is expected on or about October 4, 2017​.  Full Article

Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 08:15am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Uranium Participation Corp :Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing.Uranium Participation - ‍entered into agreement with syndicate of underwriters who agreed to purchase on 5.7 million shares at a price of $3.50 per share​.Uranium Participation-net proceeds of offering to fund future purchases of uranium oxide in concentrates and uranium hexafluoride.  Full Article

Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 08:26pm EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Uranium Participation Corp :Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017.Net asset value per common share $3.37 as of May 31, 2017.All figures in C$.  Full Article

Uranium Participation NAV per common share $3.22 as of Nov
Thursday, 12 Jan 2017 05:42pm EST 

Uranium Participation Corp : Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the period ended November 30, 2016 . Net asset value per common share as of Nov 30, 2016 is $3.22 .Total net asset value decreased by $109.6 million during three months ended November 30, 2016.  Full Article

Uranium Participation qtrly NAV per common share $4.63
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 04:24pm EDT 

Uranium Participation Corp : Nav per share decreased to $4.63 at may 31, 2016, from $5.62 at February 29, 2016 . Qtryly net asset value per common share $ 4.63 .Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the three months ended may 31, 2016.  Full Article

Uranium Participation says estimated net asset value c$4.63/shr at May 31
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 08:00am EDT 

Uranium Participation Corp :Estimated net asset value at May 31, 2016 was cad$535.4 million or cad$4.63 per share.  Full Article

Uranium Participation Corporation announces execution of three year management services agreement with Denison
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 08:00am EST 

Uranium Participation Corporation:Entered into a new three year management services agreement with its current manager Denison Mines Inc.MSA will take effect on April 1, 2016, at the conclusion of the current MSA between UPC and Denison.Under the terms of the MSA, UPC appoints Denison to act as the manager of the Corporation.  Full Article

Uranium Participation Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 08:00am EST 

Uranium Participation Corporation:Says acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid up to 10.2 mln common shares of the corporation.Purchases may commence on January 18, 2016 and will terminate on January 17, 2017.  Full Article

Uranium Participation Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 08:00am EST 

Uranium Participation:Purchases made pursuant to the Bid will not exceed 10,192,641 Shares, which, at the date hereof, represent approximately 10% of the public float.  Full Article

BRIEF-Uranium Participation Corp estimated net asset value at September 30, 2017 was C$3.23 per share

* Estimated net asset value at september 30, 2017 was cad$389.9 million or cad$3.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

