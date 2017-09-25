Uranium Participation Corp (U.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Uranium Participation announces an increased size of the previously announced financing

Uranium Participation Corporation announces $19,950,000 bought deal financing

Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017

June 28 (Reuters) - Uranium Participation Corp :Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017.Net asset value per common share $3.37 as of May 31, 2017.All figures in C$.

Uranium Participation NAV per common share $3.22 as of Nov

Uranium Participation qtrly NAV per common share $4.63

Uranium Participation says estimated net asset value c$4.63/shr at May 31

Uranium Participation Corporation announces execution of three year management services agreement with Denison

Uranium Participation Corporation:Entered into a new three year management services agreement with its current manager Denison Mines Inc.MSA will take effect on April 1, 2016, at the conclusion of the current MSA between UPC and Denison.Under the terms of the MSA, UPC appoints Denison to act as the manager of the Corporation.

Uranium Participation Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

Uranium Participation Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

