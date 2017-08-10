Edition:
United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS)

UBBW.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

836.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs840.00
Open
Rs842.20
Day's High
Rs845.80
Day's Low
Rs832.10
Volume
22,835
Avg. Vol
226,836
52-wk High
Rs938.70
52-wk Low
Rs717.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 09:33am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - United Breweries Ltd :June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 38.16 billion rupees versus 32.58 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

United Breweries says co not aware of development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 04:06am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - United Breweries Ltd :United Breweries clarifies on news item regarding Heineken's proposal to lenders to buy Mallya's pledged shares in united breweries.Says not aware of any development on proposal between Heineken and banks/lenders to buy-out Mallya's pledged shares.  Full Article

United Breweries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's United Breweries Ltd June-qtr profit up 10 pct

* June quarter profit 1.62 billion rupees versus 1.47 billion rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

