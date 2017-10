Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ubisoft announces creation of Ubisoft Saguenay studio and investments in Quebec

Sept 5 (Reuters) - UBISOFT ::‍UBISOFT IS FOCUSING ON SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING ITS REGIONAL OPERATIONS WITH CREATION OF UBISOFT SAGUENAY STUDIO IN EARLY 2018​.‍ALSO INTENDS TO PURSUE ITS REGIONAL EXPANSION AND OPEN ANOTHER STUDIO IN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC BY 2027​.STUDIO SHOULD GROW TO 125 EMPLOYEES WITHIN 5 YEARS, WHICH REPRESENTS DIRECT REGIONAL INVESTMENTS FROM CO OF $135M BY 2027‍​.ANTICIPATES CREATING 200 NEW JOBS FOR QUEBEC CITY AS WELL AS 675 FOR MONTREAL AND ANOTHER NEW STUDIO TO BE OPENED ELSEWHERE IN QUEBEC.PLANS ON INVESTING $13M, IN ADDITION TO ITS CURRENT COMMITMENTS, IN EDUCATION, APPLIED UNIVERSITY RESEARCH, ECOSYSTEM OF TECHNO-CREATIVE START-UPS‍​.

Ubisoft Q1 sales up 45.2 percent, co announces new revolving credit facility

July 18 (Reuters) - UBISOFT : :Q1 SALES UP 45.2 PERCENT TO EUR 202.1 MILLION.TARGETS FOR FULL-YEAR 2017-18 AND 2018-19 CONFIRMED.EXPECTS Q2 2017/2018 SALES TO COME IN AT ABOUT EUR 190.0 MILLION, UP 34.0 PERCENT ON Q2 2016-17.SIGNED AGREEMENT TO PUT IN PLACE NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TOTALING EUR 300 MILLION WITH 5-YEAR TERM AND 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION THAT MAY BE RENEWED ONCE.NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENABLED CO TO REFINANCE EUR 250 MILLION SYNDICATED LOAN SET UP IN 2014, UNDER BETTER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND WITH LONGER MATURITY.

Ubisoft proposes appointment of Corinne Fernandez-Handelsman and Virginie Haas as independent directors​

July 6 (Reuters) - UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA ::IS PROPOSING APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE FERNANDEZ-HANDELSMAN AND VIRGINIE HAAS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​.‍SHOULD THESE APPOINTMENTS BE APPROVED, BOARD WOULD BE COMPRISED OF 11 MEMBERS, WITH SIX INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS​.

Ubisoft CFO Martinez considers independence best guarantee to create value

May 16 (Reuters) - UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA ::UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ ON VIVENDI: "WE STILL CONSIDER THAT THERE IS A LOT OF VALUE TO CREATE AT UBISOFT, AND WE STILL CONSIDER THAT OUR INDEPENDENCE IS THE BEST GUARANTEE TO CREATE THIS VALUE”.UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ: "COMPARED WITH WHAT WE INITIALLY EXPECTED FOR THIS YEAR, WE REALIZED WE MUCH LESS DEPEND ON NEW GAME LAUNCHES".UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ: "WE HAD MUCH MORE RECURRING REVENUES THANKS TO A MUCH LONGER BACK CATALOGUE AND THANKS TO ADDITIONAL AND DIGITAL REVENUES".UBISOFT CFO MARTINEZ ON LESS DEPENDENCE ON NEW GAME LAUNCHES: "THIS ALLOWED US TO LARGELY OFFSET THE FACT THAT WE HAVE ONE FEWER GAME AND STILL BE ABLE TO HAVE AN IMPROVED PROFITABILITY".

Ubisoft partners with Tencent and Playcrab on new mobile game

April 20 (Reuters) - Ubisoft Entertainment SA ::Ubisoft Entertainment : Ubisoft partners with Tencent and Playcrab on new mobile game.

Ubisoft opens two new studios in Bordeaux and Berlin

April 19 (Reuters) - Ubisoft ::Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios.Upcoming studios to open in Bordeaux and Berlin.

Ubisoft acquires mobile game Growtopia

Ubisoft Entertainment SA : Acquires mobile game Growtopia . Acquisition of growtopia is expected to be instantly accretive to ubisoft's earnings .Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in ubisoft's 2016-17 Q4.

Ubisoft entertainment acquires mobile publisher Ketchapp

Ubisoft : Acquires mobile publisher Ketchapp .Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Ubisoft's 2016-17 Q3.

Unisoft signs agreement for acquisition of its entire stake held by BpiFrance in Ubisoft

Ubisoft Entertainment Sa :Signature of an agreement for acquisition by Ubisoft of entire stake held by BpiFrance in Ubisoft.

Ubisoft launches convertible bonds for about 400 million euros

Ubisoft : Launches convertible bonds OCEANE with maturity 2021 for about 400 million euros ($445.28 million) .Bonds will not bear interest.