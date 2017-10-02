UBM PLC (UBM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UBM says Lucy Dimes appointed as CEO of UBM EMEA

Oct 2 (Reuters) - UBM PLC ::LUCY DIMES APPOINTED AS CEO OF UBM EMEA.DIMES WILL TAKE UP HER POSITION ON OCT 16, 2017 AND WILL JOIN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE‍​.

UBM says h1 adjusted operating profit up 19.6 percent

July 28 (Reuters) - UBM Plc ::H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 19.6 PERCENT TO 111.7 MILLION STG.H1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO 448.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.5 PENCEPER SHARE.UBM PLC - HY GROUP REVENUE UP 18.0% AT £448.4M (+8.3% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY).UBM PLC - OUTLOOK FOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED.UBM PLC - FULL YEAR DIVIDEND IS LIKELY TO GROW AT A FASTER RATE THAN IN RECENT YEARS.

UBM says outlook for full year is unchanged

May 17 (Reuters) - UBM Plc ::Issues trading update for current financial year to date.Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged.Says focus remains on accelerating organic growth and driving further margin improvement in line with events first strategy.

UBM posts 19.2 pct rise in FY adjusted operating profit from cont ops to 234.8 mln stg

UBM Plc : Fy adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose 19.2 percent to 234.8 million stg . Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 12.1 percent to 863 million stg . Final dividend 16.6 penceper share . Total dividend 22 penceper share .Says board expects to see higher underlying revenue growth (excluding impact of further portfolio rationalisation) in 2017.

UBM H1 adj oper profit up 24.5 pct

UBM Plc : H1 continuing adjusted operating profit up 24.5 pct to 93.4m stg . Interim dividend 5.4 penceper share . H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 380 million stg . Full year trading outlook unchanged . With more than 80 pct of group's revenues generated in us and emerging markets and less than 10 pct from UK , expect little impact from Brexit .Continue to see high-quality acquisition opportunities to strengthen further portfolio.

UK's CMA accepts undertakings for GTCR's deal to buy PR Newswire

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): Has today accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by GTCR .GTCR and PR Newswire merger will therefore not be referred to phase 2; undertakings which have been signed by GTCR will come into effect from this date.

UK's CMA says GTCR undertakings might be accepted

UK's CMA:UK's CMA considered GTCR Undertakings offered; considers undertaking offered might be accepted to remedy substantial decrease of competition for GTCR/PR Newswire deal.

UK's CMA says to investigate GTCR deal to buy PR Newswire unless undertakings offered

Competition and Markets Authority : To refer acquisition by GTCR Canyon Holdings of PR Newswire for phase 2 investigation unless parties offer acceptable undertakings Link to source: (http://bit.ly/28ITo7z) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

UBM says US DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire

UBM Plc : DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire . Department of justice has filed its proposed settlement under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in relation to sale of PR Newswire to PWW Acquisition .Expects government to grant early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period shortly, which would then permit parties to close transaction.

UBM says divests electronics media portfolio

UBM Plc : Has reached agreement to divest its electronics media portfolio to an affiliate of Arrow Electronics Inc for a cash consideration of $23.5m . Sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance in china. .In 2015 these assets generated revenues of $19 m - $16 m online and $3 m print..