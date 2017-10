Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASED TO € 3.3 BILLION, BY 9%; MAIN PRODUCTS GREW BY 15% TO € 2.6 BILLION .9-MONTH NEUPRO REVENUE EUR 230 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​.9M VIMPAT REVENUE EUR 707‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 586 MILLION YEAR AGO.9M KEPPRA REVENUE EUR 607‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 538 MILLION YEAR AGO.9M IMMUNOLOGY/CIMZIA REVENUE EUR ‍​1.02 BILLION VERSUS EUR 927 MILLION YEAR AGO.9-MONTH BRIVIACT REVENUE EUR 57 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO.FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW REVENUE EXPECTED BETWEEN €4.4 - 4.5BN. REBITDA BETWEEN €1.25 - 1.35BN‍​.9M NEUROLOGY REVENUE EUR ‍​ 1.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.35 BILLION YEAR AGO.FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW EXPECTED CORE EPS BETWEEN €4.10 – 4.50.BRIVIACT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN THE U.S.‍​.VIMPAT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN JAPAN AND FOR CHILDREN AS ADD-ON THERAPY IN THE EU.

‍Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::‍PARTNERS CONNECTED HEALTH AND UCB ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE LIVING WITH EPILEPSY​.

UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat (Lacosamide) receives EU approval for paediatric use

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UCB SA : :ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT (LACOSAMIDE) RECEIVES EU APPROVAL FOR PAEDIATRIC USE.VIMPAT APPROVED FOR MONOTHERAPY AND ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY OF PARTIAL-ONSET (FOCAL) SEIZURES IN CHILDREN AGED 4 YEARS AND OLDER.

UCB H1 net sales up at EUR 2.04 billion; increases FY 2017 outlook

July 27 (Reuters) - UCB SA : :H1 REBITDA EUR 742 MILLION VERSUS EUR 549 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES EUR 2.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.85 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROSS PROFIT INCREASED TO € 1.67 BILLION (+17%, +15% CER).FOR FY17, REVENUE ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REACH € 4.35 - 4.45 BILLION, RECURRING EBITDA SHOULD INCREASE TO € 1.15 – 1.25 BILLION.FOR FY17, CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED IN THE RANGE OF € 3.70 – 4.15 BASED ON AN EXPECTED AVERAGE OF 188 MILLION SHARES OUTSTANDING.

UCB and Dermira announce US and EU regulatory submissions for Cimzia

July 25 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::UCB AND DERMIRA ANNOUNCE U.S. AND EU REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR CIMZIA (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE CHRONIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS.

UCB anti-epileptic drug Vimpat receives EU CHMP positive opinion

July 24 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::ANTI-EPILEPTIC DRUG VIMPAT RECEIVES EU CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR BOTH MONOTHERAPY AND ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY IN CHILDREN AGED 4 YEARS AND OLDER WITH EPILEPSY.EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL DECISION IS EXPECTED IN Q3 2017.

UCB Q1 Cimzia sales up at 317 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::Q1 immunology/Cimzia sales 317 million euros ($344 million) versus 281 million euros year ago.Q1 Vimpat sales 239 million euros versus 188 million euros year ago.Q1 Neupro sales 73 million euros versus 71 million euros year ago.Q1 Keppra sales 210 million euros versus 168 million euros year ago.Q1 revenue 1.124 million euros versus 974 million euros year ago.Expects 2017 revenue to reach 4.25 - 4.35 billion euros .Expects 2017 recurring EBITDA increase to 1.15 - 1.20 billion euros .Core earnings per share are expected in the range of 3.70 – 4.00 euros based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding.

UCB and Q-State enter into multi-yr therapeutics discovery collaboration

UCB SA : And Q-state biosciences form research collaboration to develop novel therapeutics for genetic subtypes of epilepsy . Financial terms are not being disclosed, nor are the genetic targets that are the subject of the research .Program includes research support, as well as prospective preclinical and clinical milestones and royalties.

UCB FY revenue, operating profit ahead of Reuters poll

UCB SA : Reports FY revenue of 4.18 billion euros ($4.42 billion) versus 4.12 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY Cimzia sales 1.31 billion euros versus 1.28 billion euros in Reuters poll . FY Vimpat sales 814 million euros versus 798 million euros in reuters poll . Fy Keppra sales 724 million euros versus 696 million euros in Reuters poll . Fy Neupro sales 302 million euros versus 296 million euros in Reuters poll . FY REBIT 796 million euros versus 748 million euros in Reuters poll . FY net profit group share 520 million euros versus 623 million euros a year ago . Board of directors of ucb proposes a dividend of 1.15 euros per share (gross), an increase by five eurocents or by 4.5 pct . UCB expects 2017 revenue to reach 4.25-4.35 billion euros; recurring Ebitda should increase to 1.15–1.20 billion euros .2017 core earnings per share are expected in the range of 3.70–4.00 euros based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding.

UCB files Briviact CV in US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures

UCB SA :UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures.