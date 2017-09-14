UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UDG Healthcare ‍announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - UDG HEALTHCARE PLC ::‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​.‍MICROMASS IS BEING ACQUIRED FOR AN INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF $63.8 MILLION, WITH AN ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $12 MILLION PAYABLE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​.

UDG Healthcare says Q3 revenue, profit ahead of last year

Aug 3 (Reuters) - UDG HEALTHCARE PLC :Q3 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AHEAD OF SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​.‍GROUP REVENUE AND ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR NINE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2017 ARE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND WELL AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR​.

UDG Healthcare acquires Cambridge Biomarketing

July 17 (Reuters) - UDG Healthcare Plc ::Says acquisition of Cambridge Biomarketing LLC, a US-based healthcare communications business, for a total consideration of up to $35 mln.Cambridge Biomarketing is being acquired for an initial consideration of $30 mln, with additional consideration of up to $5 mln .

UDG Healthcare ‍acquires Vynamic for up to $32 mln

July 12 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc :‍Acquisition of Vynamic Llc, a US-based healthcare industry management consulting firm, for total consideration of up to $32 million​.Says ‍Vynamic is being acquired for an initial consideration of $22 million​.Says ‍additional consideration of up to $10 million payable over next three years, based on achievement of agreed profit targets​.Says ‍business has been acquired for an upfront multiple of c. 7X ebit​.‍Also received competition approval for acquisition of Sellxpert Gmbh for a total potential consideration of up to $14.4 million​.

UDG Healthcare appoints Jez Moulding as group COO

UDG Healthcare Plc :Appoints Jez Moulding as group chief operating officer and executive vice president of Ashfield.

UDG Healthcare division Sharp expands capacity in the US, UK

UDG Healthcare Plc :Sharp Packaging Services, a division of UDG Healthcare Plc, announces capacity expansion in US and UK.

UDS Healthcare says has made a good start to financial year

UDG Healthcare Plc : 1St quarter trading update . Good start to year and full year guidance issued . Group has made a good start to financial year with operating profits for quarter to 31 december 2016 well ahead of same quarter last year . Performance has been driven by continued good underlying growth and impact of acquisitions . As a result of fall in value of sterling, reported profit growth was moderated by translation of our sterling profits into us dollars. .Expects constant currency adjusted diluted eps 1 for year to 30 sept 2017 to be between 13% and 16% ahead of last year's continuing group eps of us$ 31.8c (euro: 28.6c)..

UDG Healthcare says Q3 revenue ahead of same period last year

UDG Healthcare Plc : Trading performance for quarter to 30 June 2016 has been good with group revenues and adjusted operating profits ahead of same period last year . Board has decided that from start of its next FY, 1 October 2016, group will present its financial results in us dollars .Reiterates FY market guidance of 6-8 pct adjusted diluted EPS growth for continuing group on a constant currency basis.

UK's CMA says not refer Mckesson unit, AAH Pharma-UDG deal for phase 2 probe

Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):UK's CMA says decided not to refer merger by Mckesson Corp unit AAH Pharmaceuticals of MASTA and Sangers to a Phase 2 investigation..

UK's CMA says investigating UK aspects of McKesson-UDG deal

UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): UK'S CMA says investigating UK aspects of acquisition by McKesson Corp unit AAH Pharmaceuticals of 2 units within UDG Healthcare, Masta and Sangers (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).