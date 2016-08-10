Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)
UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
78.22BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.05 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 78.27
Open
R$ 78.20
Day's High
R$ 79.26
Day's Low
R$ 78.12
Volume
371,700
Avg. Vol
1,293,982
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ultrapar says Q2 revenue rose 4 percent
Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover
BRASILIA Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.