Edition:
United States

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA)

UGPA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

78.22BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.05 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 78.27
Open
R$ 78.20
Day's High
R$ 79.26
Day's Low
R$ 78.12
Volume
371,700
Avg. Vol
1,293,982
52-wk High
R$ 79.76
52-wk Low
R$ 62.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ultrapar says Q2 revenue rose 4 percent
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 05:01pm EDT 

Ultrapar Participacoes Sa : Ultrapar announces its 2Q16 results .Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to BRL 19 billion.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ultrapar Participacoes SA News

Ultrapar shares tumble as Brazil blocks fuel distributor Ale takeover

BRASILIA Shares of Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA fell the most in two and a half years on Wednesday after antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject its proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

» More UGPA3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials