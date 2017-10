Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :Says Hiren Shah resigns as CFO.

India's Ujjivan Financial Services says has hit "peak" of bad loan provisioning

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Samit Ghosh, CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a unit of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says::Have hit "peak" of bad loan provisioning in Q1.Expects more provisioning in the next two-three quarters but on a much lower scale than Q1.Expects business to come back to normal in two quarters.Expects full-year credit growth of 20 percent.

Ujjivan Financial Services posts June-qtr consol loss 749.4 mln rupees

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter consol net loss 749.4 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 3.59 billion rupees.Says expect cost to income ratio to consistently come down during the year.Says "confident to raise deposits enabling our funding cost to come down by around 150 bps".

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says RBI approval for the appointment of md & ceo and part-time chairman in ujjivan small finance .Ujjivan financial services ltd says RBI has approved sunil Vinayak Patel as part-time chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited.

Ujjivan Financial Services appoints Sudha Suresh as MD, CEO

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : Approved execution of business transfer agreement and other ancillary agreements with unit Ujjivan Small Finance Bank . Says accepted resignation of CFO Sudha Suresh . Says approved appointment of Sudha Suresh as MD, CEO from Feb 1 for a period of 3 yrs . Approved appointment of Hiren Shah as CFO .Says approved resignation of Samit Ghosh as MD, CEO.

Ujjivan Financial Services Dec qtr consol profit down about 76 pct

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 439.4 million rupees . Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd - dec quarter consol total income 3.71 billion rupees . Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 666 million rupees .Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.88 billion rupees; consol total income was 10.58 billion rupees.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :Ujjivan gets RBI nod to commence small finance bank operations.

Ujjivan Financial Services Sept qtr profit rises

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 730.4 million rupees versus profit 384.9 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter income from operations 3.51 billion rupees versus 2.40 billion rupees year ago.

RBI adds Ujjivan Financial Services to FII/RFPI/FDI/NRI/ADR/GDR/PIO ban list

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - No further purchase of shares of Ujjivan Financial Services to be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FII/RFPI/FDI/NRI/ADR/GDR/PIO .

Ujjivan Financial Services appoints Wipro as Systems Integrators

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : To invest over 3 billion rupees in technology over next 5 years . Appointed Wipro as the Systems Integrators to implement different banking technology systems .